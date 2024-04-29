Submit Release
News Search

There were 412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,224 in the last 365 days.

PETA INSPIRES WWE SUPERSTAR TO BECOME A HUNTER

Natalie Eva Marie credits PETA with inspiring her to source her own meat.

"You should know where your meat comes from.” - Natalie Eva Marie

“Thank you very much... now I’m going to hunt my own meat." - Natalie Eva Marie

Hook & Barrel cover woman Natalie Eva Marie becomes an avid hunter thanks to PETA

Shout out to PETA because you guys made me a hunter.”
— Natalie Eva Marie
TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a candid and revealing interview in the latest issue of Hook & Barrel Magazine®, former WWE superstar Natalie Eva Marie reveals it was the nonprofit organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and its exposé coverage of massive industrial “factory farms” that inspired her to source her own food, ultimately persuading her to become a hunter.

“Shout out to PETA because you guys made me a hunter,” she said. “Thank you very much. Because they did all the hard work, in a sense, showing factory farming… so now I’m going to hunt my own meat. You should know where your meat comes from.”

"This statement was a mic drop, as far as I’m concerned. I think it’s great that PETA fights for the humane treatment of animals, but as hunters, that’s exactly what we fight for as well,” said Natalie Radzwilla, Co-Owner and Publisher at Hook & Barrel Magazine. “If you seek to understand conservation, you’ll at least appreciate the hunter. Not everyone wants to or can be vegan, so I’d be interested to know how many people like Natalie Eva Marie PETA has helped turn into a hunter. Hunting is the most ethical and organic way to put meat on your family’s table.”

The May/June 2024 issue of Hook & Barrel is available at partnered retailers. Single print issues and print subscriptions are available at hookandbarrel.com. Join Hook & Barrel’s email list to receive exclusive content and promotions.

About Hook & Barrel Magazine:
Hook & Barrel Magazine is a bi-monthly lifestyle and entertainment magazine for outdoorsmen. The publication focuses on hunting and fishing, trends and style, gear reviews and outdoor culture through articles on celebrities, food, drink, fitness, music, travel and adventure.

www.hookandbarrel.com

Niki Morrison
Hook & Barrel Magazine
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

"SHOUT OUT TO PETA!"

You just read:

PETA INSPIRES WWE SUPERSTAR TO BECOME A HUNTER

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more