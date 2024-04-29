PETA INSPIRES WWE SUPERSTAR TO BECOME A HUNTER
Hook & Barrel cover woman Natalie Eva Marie becomes an avid hunter thanks to PETA
Shout out to PETA because you guys made me a hunter.”TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a candid and revealing interview in the latest issue of Hook & Barrel Magazine®, former WWE superstar Natalie Eva Marie reveals it was the nonprofit organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and its exposé coverage of massive industrial “factory farms” that inspired her to source her own food, ultimately persuading her to become a hunter.
— Natalie Eva Marie
“Shout out to PETA because you guys made me a hunter,” she said. “Thank you very much. Because they did all the hard work, in a sense, showing factory farming… so now I’m going to hunt my own meat. You should know where your meat comes from.”
"This statement was a mic drop, as far as I’m concerned. I think it’s great that PETA fights for the humane treatment of animals, but as hunters, that’s exactly what we fight for as well,” said Natalie Radzwilla, Co-Owner and Publisher at Hook & Barrel Magazine. “If you seek to understand conservation, you’ll at least appreciate the hunter. Not everyone wants to or can be vegan, so I’d be interested to know how many people like Natalie Eva Marie PETA has helped turn into a hunter. Hunting is the most ethical and organic way to put meat on your family’s table.”
The May/June 2024 issue of Hook & Barrel is available at partnered retailers. Single print issues and print subscriptions are available at hookandbarrel.com. Join Hook & Barrel’s email list to receive exclusive content and promotions.
About Hook & Barrel Magazine:
Hook & Barrel Magazine is a bi-monthly lifestyle and entertainment magazine for outdoorsmen. The publication focuses on hunting and fishing, trends and style, gear reviews and outdoor culture through articles on celebrities, food, drink, fitness, music, travel and adventure.
Niki Morrison
Hook & Barrel Magazine
