Southwest Florida Professional Firefighters & Paramedics Endorse Saunders
Endorsement highlights Saunders' commitment to public safety and support for first responders
We are proud to endorse Commissioner Saunders. He's been a huge supporter of ours. He also serves the community well, and we would like to show our support for him as well.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southwest Florida Professional Firefighters and Paramedics, Local 1826, have officially endorsed Burt Saunders in his re-election bid for Collier County Commission, District 3. This endorsement underscores Saunders' ongoing commitment to public safety and his strong support for first responders in Collier County.
— Richard Esquaret, District 14 DVP for Local 1826 stated
"I'm honored to have the support of our brave firefighters and paramedics," said Commissioner Saunders. "Ensuring they have the resources needed to keep our community safe has always been a top priority for me, and I will continue to advocate for their needs on the County Commission."
Saunders has a long history of being a staunch advocate for first responders and public safety initiatives.
Richard Esquaret, District 14 DVP for Local 1826, stated: "We are proud to endorse Commissioner Saunders. He's been a huge supporter of ours. He also serves the community well, and we would like to show our support for him as well."
During his time on the commission, Saunders has consistently worked to secure:
* Funding for top-quality equipment and training for firefighters and paramedics
* Improved facilities and vehicles for first responders
* Better compensation to aid in employee retention and recruitment
"Supporting our first responders means ensuring they have the funding and resources necessary to protect Collier County," Saunders added. "I will continue fighting to give them the tools they need to serve our community effectively."
This endorsement adds to Saunders' growing list of supporters as he seeks re-election to the Collier County Commission.
His campaign platform focuses on improving traffic issues, protecting the environment, supporting the sheriff's department, first responders, and veterans, and keeping Collier County the best place to raise families.
Burt Saunders has a long history of public service, beginning in 1979 as an Assistant County Attorney for Miami-Dade County. In 1982, he moved to Collier County, serving as the Collier County Attorney until 1986. Seeing significant leadership problems with the County Commission and County Government, Saunders decided to seek election to the County Commission. He was elected in 1986 and served until 1994. In 1994, he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives, serving until 1998, when he was elected to the Florida Senate, where he served until term-limited out in 2008. After practicing law for eight years, Saunders observed issues with County Government and the County Commission once again and was elected to the County Commission in 2016, where he continues to serve. During his tenure in elective office, Saunders has been a staunch and effective advocate for protecting Collier County’s and Florida’s natural environment. He has been recognized by numerous environmental organizations for his environmental advocacy. Saunders has also been recognized for his effective leadership at both the state and local levels, working to ensure open and honest government and meeting the needs of his constituents. His career reflects a commitment to public service and environmental protection.
For more information about Burt Saunders and his campaign, please visit www.burtsaundersforcollier.com.
