Destinie Baker Sutton received the endorsement of the Realtors® Association of Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie

Housing is a critical issue; we are facing challenges with affordability across District 89.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State House District 89 candidate Destinie Baker Sutton received the endorsement of the Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® Association.
The Association is the 3rd Largest Local Realtor® Association in the Nation and services 130 miles of coastline. In their endorsement, the Realtor® Association stated, “You were selected for our endorsement based upon your commitment to our region, respect for our residents, dedicated passion to success in this role, and unwavering support of the Real Estate Industry.
We are very lucky to have your dedication to serving South Florida. With your vision, knowledge and expertise, we are confident that the future of our community is in the right hands!”
"Housing is a critical issue; we are facing challenges with affordability across District 89. It is a testament to our campaign priorities that the premier local Realtor® Association in South Florida endorsed our campaign. The best way to address affordability is through conversation with elected officials, community leaders, and the real estate industry to develop policies to increase supply that includes a wide range of pricing," said Destinie Baker Sutton.
The Realtors® Association endorsement is the latest in an impressive list of significant endorsements, including local elected officials and a public safety organization backing her campaign for State House. This list includes endorsements from the current State Representative for District 89 David Silvers, The Fraternal Order of Police, U.S. Congresswoman Lois Frankel, U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, West Palm Beach City Commissioner Shalonda Warren, Fmr. County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, Haverhill Councilwoman Dr. Theresa Johnson, Westlake Councilwoman Charlotte Leonard, Fmr. Westlake Vice Mayor Katrina Long-Robinson, and State Attorney Harold Pryor, Jr. Destinie Baker Sutton also recently received the prestigious Giraffe Award from the Women's Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County. This award recognizes women in Palm Beach County who have "Stuck Their Necks Out" for other women in the community.
About Destinie Baker Sutton
With a Juris Doctor from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, Destinie Baker Sutton has established herself as a highly accomplished legal professional. As the Founder and Managing Shareholder of Destinie Law Firm, P.A., she has been a tireless advocate for justice, aiding injured victims in their recovery from serious injuries. Her tenure as an Assistant County Attorney representing the Board of County Commissioners in state and federal court further underscores her commitment to public service.
Baker Sutton's extensive career includes over a decade of service as a Prosecutor, specializing in prosecuting complex criminal cases within the Organized Crime Unit. Her legal expertise spans cases involving prescription fraud, drug trafficking, racketeering, gangs, repeat offenders, and first-degree murder.
Committed to making a lasting impact in the legal community, Mrs. Baker Sutton was appointed by the Florida Supreme Court to the Florida Board of Bar Examiners, which is responsible for matters of admission to The Florida Bar. She is also a founder of the Palm Beach County Sheree Davis Cunningham Black Women Lawyers Association, where she currently serves as President. Actively involved, she has served in leadership roles and on committees within The Florida Bar, Palm Beach County Bar Association, and the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers, fostering a legal community that actively engages with the broader community’s well-being.
Recognized for her outstanding contributions, Mrs. Baker Sutton received the prestigious "Leader in the Law" award from the Florida Association for Women Lawyers during the 2023 Florida Bar Convention, acknowledging her substantial impact on the community.
Dedicated to community service, Mrs. Baker Sutton is on the Board of Directors for The Boy Scouts of America, Gulf Stream Council, where she leads an initiative to eliminate financial barriers to scouting for underprivileged children.
In her spare time, she organizes initiatives with organizations such as the Children’s Home Society, C.R.O.S. Ministries, and St. George’s Table to feed the homeless and facilitate donations of essential items for children and families in need.
A native of Palm Beach County, Florida, and a former nationally competitive gymnast, Mrs. Baker Sutton brings a distinctive blend of experience, commitment, and leadership to her candidacy. Destinie Baker Sutton and her husband Morris, a teacher, are proud parents of two young children, Morgan and Grant.
