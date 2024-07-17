Frankel Secures Key Endorsements in County Public Defender Race
State Attorney Dave Aronberg and Clerk of Court Joe Abruzzo throw support behind Frankel's campaignPALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Frankel, candidate for Palm Beach County Public Defender, has received endorsements from two prominent county officials: State Attorney Dave Aronberg and Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Joe Abruzzo.
Dave Aronberg, Palm Beach County State Attorney, stated: "I endorse Adam Frankel for Public Defender. I have known Adam Frankel for 20 years, and I am certain he will run an excellent Public Defender's office where individuals will get the best legal defense available under the law."
Joe Abruzzo, Palm Beach County Clerk of Court & Comptroller, added: "I am proud to endorse Adam Frankel for the position of Public Defender. Having known Adam for over 20 years, I have witnessed first-hand his unwavering commitment to public service and exceptional ability to manage and guide a large city. Adam's sense of fairness and justice has always earned my deep respect. These qualities, combined with his extensive legal expertise as a criminal defense attorney, make him the ideal candidate to provide strong and principled leadership for our Public Defender's office. Adam Frankel's dedication to serving our community and his proven track record ensure he will be an outstanding Public Defender.”
"I'm honored to have the support of these respected leaders in our criminal justice system," said Adam Frankel. "Their endorsements underscore the importance of my mission to reform the Public Defender's office and provide better outcomes for our community."
Frankel's campaign priorities include:
* Implementing comprehensive mental health programs for offenders
* Focusing on rehabilitation to reduce repeat offenses
* Improving efficiency and effectiveness in the Public Defender's office
About Adam Frankel:
Adam Frankel is a seasoned attorney and former five-time elected Delray Beach City Commissioner. With over 20 years of experience in criminal defense law, Frankel is committed to reforming the Public Defender's office to better serve the community and break the cycle of repeat offenses.
Support Adam Frankel’s campaign at: www.VoteFrankel.com
