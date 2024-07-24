Women-Centric Non-Profit, the 365 Foundation, Endorses Kamala Harris For President

Kamala Harris For President Natalie Venezia-Founder and Executive Director The 365 Foundation Her Hope

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, US, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 365 Foundation, a non-profit grassroots organization based in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, is proud to announce its full support and endorsement of Kamala Harris for President of the United States.

Ms. Harris embodies the 365 Foundation's initiatives and goals, which strive to promote, defend, and empower women in the community through various initiatives that raise awareness about social justice and diversity.

"Kamala Harris represents the epitome of a champion for women's rights," said Natalie Venezia, Founder and Executive Director of the 365 Foundation Inc. "Her dedication to equality and justice aligns perfectly with our mission at the 365 Foundation to provide safe spaces for women to express themselves while advocating for equal rights."

With recent political developments posing a serious threat to women's rights under Project 2025, endorsed by Trump and his ally Vance, the need to support candidates like Kamala Harris has never been more urgent. It's crucial to safeguard gender equality in these challenging times.

At this juncture for women's rights in our country, it's not just about politics; it's about humanity. We need leaders who not only understand women's challenges today but also have the courage to fight for change. This is why supporting candidates like Kamala Harris is so vital.

"This is a pivotal moment for women's rights in our country. As we face a critical moment in our nation's history where women's rights are at stake more than ever before, we must stand behind leaders like Kamala Harris who champion equality and empowerment for all. Kamala Harris represents not just hope but tangible change for women across America. Her leadership will inspire generations of young girls to dream bigger and fight harder for their place at the table. Kamala Harris embodies the strength, resilience, and passion that we strive to empower in all women through our initiatives at the 365 Foundation." said Venezia. "

Harris has been a champion for gender equality throughout her career as a lawyer, District Attorney, California Attorney General, U.S. Senator, and now as Vice President of the United States. Her commitment to advocating for equal rights mirrors the core beliefs of the 365 Foundation.

The 365 Foundation was established with a crucial mission: to promote social justice and diversity through partnerships with local organizations that share its values. By leveraging the arts and community service projects, the 365 Foundation aims to create vital opportunities for women to advocate for their rights in an inclusive environment.

About 365 Foundation Inc.

Based in Lansdale, PA., the 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization led by Founder and Executive Director Natalie Venezia.