Lansdale's 365 Foundation Hosts Pride Month Exhibit Featuring Lesbian Artist Isabella Ryan

The 365 Foundation is thrilled to announce the upcoming showcase of local lesbian artist Isabella Ryan's art series at the 365 Foundation Gallery.

LANSDALE, PA, US, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 365 Foundation is thrilled to announce the upcoming showcase of local lesbian artist Isabella Ryan's art series at the 365 Foundation Gallery. In honor of Pride Month, this exhibition will highlight the fierce and soft expressions of sapphic love depicted in Ryan's work. The event will commence on June 8th at 305 W. Main Street Lansdale Gallery.

"This series by Isabella Ryan beautifully captures the essence of sapphic love in a way that challenges societal norms and celebrates queer expression," said Natalie Venezia, Executive Director of 365 Foundation, Inc. "Her ability to convey both passion and tenderness through her art is truly remarkable."

Isabella Ryan's artwork aims to dismantle heteronormative ideals surrounding love and relationships while emphasizing vulnerability and pride within the sapphic community. Through personal experiences and intimate reflections, Ryan's pieces evoke a sense of familiarity for viewers while providing a fresh perspective on non-normative relationships.

"As an organization dedicated to social justice and diversity through artistic expression, we are honored to host Isabella Ryan's exhibit during Pride Month," stated Venezia. "Her work aligns perfectly with our mission to amplify underrepresented voices and promote inclusivity within our communities."

The 365 Foundation was founded with a vision for positive change through creativity, courage, and community involvement. The foundation continues its commitment to fostering awareness and understanding around important societal issues by showcasing artists like Isabella Ryan who push boundaries and challenge stereotypes.

For more information about the upcoming exhibit or the 365 Foundation, visit https://www.365.foundation.

About 365 Foundation, Inc.

Based in Lansdale, PA., the 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization led by Founder and CEO Natalie Venezia.

The 365 Foundation is dedicated to improving the criminal justice system as it affects justice-impacted women. The increasing number of incarcerated women highlights the need for community-based alternative programs that address the underlying reasons for their crimes. Our focus is on addressing issues that women face while incarcerated, such as mothers and their children, domestic violence survivors in prison, the medical and mental health of women prisoners, and transitional services and work release programs for female jails.