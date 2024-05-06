Advocating for Change: 365 Foundation Takes on Prison Reform and Reentry Programs

365 Gallery Event Amanda Knox and Natalie Venezia Artist Kristina Bivona

The 365 Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Lansdale, is taking on the critical issue of Prison Reform and Reentry Programs with a new initiative.

We are committed to advocating for change within society's most marginalized communities through our work in prison reform and reentry programs.” — Natalie Venezia

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, US, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 365 Foundation Inc., a non-profit organization based in Lansdale, is taking on the critical issue of Prison Reform and Reentry Programs with a new initiative. Led by Executive Director Natalie Venezia, the foundation has identified the alarming rise in female incarceration rates as a pressing matter that needs to be addressed.

"This is not just about criminal justice reform; this is about human rights," said Natalie Venezia. "We are committed to advocating for change within society's most marginalized communities through our work in prison reform and reentry programs."

Partnering with Montgomery County's Reentry Initiative, the 365 Foundation works towards legislative changes through the Joint State Government Commission's efforts. Their goal is to implement public education and community service initiatives that address issues such as confinement conditions for incarcerated women and their successful reintegration back into society.

The foundation comprises a diverse group of individuals, including formerly incarcerated men and women, social service providers, academics, attorneys, city/state agency staff members, non-profit organization leaders from faith-based communities, and concerned citizens. Together, they have established three committees: Crossing Fences—Conditions of Confinement & Reentry, Incarcerated Mothers, and Art Therapy Treatment for Incarcerated Women.

"Our focus is on creating real change within the criminal justice system through advocacy work that addresses issues related to confinement conditions for those behind bars or reintegrating back into society after serving time," said Venezia.

The 365 Foundation remains dedicated to supporting currently or formerly incarcerated women regardless of race, ethnicity, disability status, gender identity, age, immigration status, or sexual orientation. Their commitment extends beyond words as they take action to create a more inclusive society where everyone has access to opportunities for growth and development.

About 365 Foundation Inc.

Based in Lansdale, PA., the 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization led by Founder and CEO Natalie Venezia.

The 365 Foundation is dedicated to improving the criminal justice system as it affects justice-impacted women. The increasing number of incarcerated women highlights the need for community-based alternative programs that address the underlying reasons for their crimes. Our focus is on addressing issues that women face while incarcerated, such as mothers and their children, domestic violence survivors in prison, the medical and mental health of women prisoners, and transitional services and work release programs for female prisons.

