Carla Marcos López selected as Top Clinical Hypnotherapist of the Year by IAOTP
Carla Marcos López honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at theirNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carla Marcos López, Clinical Hypnotherapist, was recently selected as Top Clinical Hypnotherapist of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
With three decades of wide and varied professional experience, Ms. Marcos, now practices Solution Focused Hypnotherapy, which is a modern psychotherapeutic approach based on the latest research in neuroscience and the most effective psychotherapeutic techniques so as to achieve long lasting results in a short space of time. One of the main reasons this therapeutic approach is so effective is that it combines psychotherapy and hypnosis (or 'trance'). Whilst in a trance state our minds relax, and can focus on thoughts and suggestions that can be extremely beneficial for us when we are looking to improve our emotional state and make positive changes in our lives. In addition to hypnosis and neuroscience research, Ms. Marcos utilizes anything else that works from the various theories of psychology, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), systemic psychology, interpersonal, psychodynamic, humanistic-existential, evolutionary psychology, human givens approach, and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), as well as many tools from Solution Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT).
Before embarking on her Hypnotherapy career, Ms. Marcos earned a Nursing degree from Universitat de Barcelona in 1997 and a Law degree from Universitat de Barcelona in 2003.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Marcos has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she was a winner of the CREA Global Awards 2024. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Clinical Hypnotherapist of the Year.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Carla Marcos López for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Ms. Marcos attributes her success to her determination, versatility, work ethic and a sense of purpose, along with the mentors she has had on the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field and become more actively involved in social initiatives that have a positive impact on lives in the community.
