BDRSuite to Showcase its Backup Solutions at CompTIA ChannelCon, Atlanta in Booth 202 from July 30 - August 1, 2024

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BDRSuite, a leading player in the Backup and Disaster Recovery market, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming tech event CompTIA ChannelCon 2024, taking place at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta from July 30 to August 1. This Tech event is known for bringing together IT channels and MSPs from around the world, providing an invaluable platform for networking, learning, and collaboration.

Attendees are invited to visit BDRSuite at Booth 202 to meet our experts, Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, VP of Product Success, and Ravi Shankaar, Director of DevOps & QA. BDRSuite Experts will showcase flagship products, BDRSuite & BDRCloud, and explain about tailor-made channel program designed to offer premier backup solutions within a limited budget that help businesses to safeguard their critical data efficiently and affordably.

About CompTIA ChannelCon

CompTIA ChannelCon is the premier tech event for IT channels. It serves as the world's leading platform for networking and partnering with technology professionals. Attendees have the opportunity to connect with industry experts, foster meaningful relationships, and gain valuable strategies, new insights, and best practices to drive productivity and grow revenue in today’s competitive marketplace.

About BDRSuite & BDRCloud by Vembu

BDRSuite and BDRCloud are the cost-effective Backup solutions designed to protect business-critical data and facilitate easy recovery at the event of data loss or other unforeseen circumstances.

BDRSuite & BDRCloud offers a robust set of features, including centralized management, ransomware defense, multi-tenancy, and branding. It supports backup for various workloads, protecting data across virtual, physical, SaaS, and cloud environments. BDRSuite provides flexibility in data storage, by storing backed-up data in BDRCloud, public clouds like AWS S3, Azure, Google Cloud, Wasabi, or on-premise/remote storage like NAS and SAN.

Centrally manage the entire backup infrastructure efficiently using BDRSuite’s self-hosted centralized management web-based console and BDRCloud cloud-hosted centralized management console.

What to Expect from BDRSuite at CompTIA ChannelCon

Get prepared for an exciting experience at Booth 202. Connect with dynamic BDRSuite team to explore about our Partner Program, designed to unlock new growth opportunities and profitability for channel partners and MSPs by delivering cost-effective backup solutions to clients. Discover exclusive partner benefits, comprehensive resources, and unwavering support. Become part of global network of channel partners, including distributors, resellers/VARs, and MSPs.

