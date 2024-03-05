BDRSuite v7.0.1 is Available Now with Immutable Backup Support

BDRSuite v7.0.1 is now available for download with ransomware protection features like Immutable Object Storage, Hardened-Linux Repository and more.

BDRSuite v7.0.1 marks a significant advancement offering ransomware defense features and reinforcing its status as #1 cost-effective backup solution for businesses” — Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, VP of Product Success, Vembu Technologies

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BDRSuite by Vembu is excited to announce its new release - BDRSuite v7.0.1, marking a significant milestone in backup and data protection. This release brings an array of new features and enhancements that further enhance the ransomware defense strategies and streamlines workflow like never before.

About BDRSuite – #1 Cost-Effective Backup Software

BDRSuite by Vembu, is the comprehensive and cost-effective backup and recovery solutions designed to protect data across diverse environments, including Virtual machines (VMware, Hyper-V, KVM) , Servers (Windows, Linux), Endpoints (Windows ,Linux ,Mac), Cloud (AWS, Azure), SaaS applications (Microsoft 365, Google Workspace), and Applications & Databases (Microsoft Exchange Server, SharePoint Server, SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle). BDRSuite caters to all business needs with it’s onsite, cloud, remote, and hybrid backup options, making it suitable for SMBs, Enterprises, and Service Providers. Additionally, BDRSuite offers BDRCloud, a secure and scalable cloud backup solution, ensuring instant recovery from any location in case of a disaster.

New Features in BDRSuite v7.0.1:

1. Immutable Object Storage - BDRSuite now offers support for Immutable Backups on Object Storage, including popular cloud platforms like S3 and S3-compatible storage. Immutability ensures that backup data remains unaltered, providing robust protection against ransomware attacks.

2. Linux Hardened Repositories - This feature introduces immutability for backups stored on Linux storage, enhancing data security and integrity by preventing alteration of backup data. This feature adds an extra layer of defense against ransomware attacks, fortifying backup data protection.

3. KVM Full VM Recovery - Users can now recover entire KVM virtual machines from backup, restoring them to any previous state within the KVM environment. This capability ensures business continuity by streamlining the recovery process and facilitating seamless restoration.

4. File Level Recovery for KVM, Azure VM, and AWS EC2 - BDRSuite extends its data recovery capabilities across KVM, Azure VM, and AWS EC2 Instance Backup. Users can now restore individual files and folders from backup, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

Enhancements in BDRSuite v7.0.1:

1. Servers & Endpoints: Introduced search and Filters on the Data Source page to monitor Protection Status, Agent Status and Version Details

2. Protected Entities: Export the host list as a CSV file and new options to search & sort protected entities 1.

3. SharePoint Online Backup & Restore: Enable automatic backup for newly added sites with the ‘All Sites’ Filter and option to locally download the backed up files/folders of SharePoint Site

4. User Mailbox & OneDrive Restore: Option to include/exclude deleted items for restore

5. Retention reports for AWS and Azure backup

6. Search based on file or folder names in file-level recovery

These new features & enhancements represent BDRSuite's commitment to empowering businesses with robust data protection and recovery solutions. With enhanced security measures and streamlined recovery processes, BDRSuite v7.0.1 provides peace of mind for businesses of all sizes.

Here is what Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, VP of Product Success, Vembu Technologies, has to say about the BDRSuite v7.0.1 Release :

"This release signifies a major leap forward in backup and data protection. With an array of new features and enhancements, including ransomware defense strategies and enhanced data recovery capabilities, BDRSuite reaffirms its position as the #1 cost-effective backup software, catering to businesses of all sizes and environments."

Get Started with BDRSuite v7.0.1:

