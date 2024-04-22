BDRSuite to Showcase its Cost-Effective Backup Solutions at Booth 15 in Kaseya Connect Global 2024

Meet BDRSuite team at Kaseya Connect Global 2024 for exclusive partnerships opportunities and to know about cost-effective backup solutions.

I am so eager to show how our BDRSuite by Vembu meets MSPs' needs for success in the data protection market. Visit us at Booth-15 for strategies, collaboration, and tips to secure data” — Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, VP of Product Success, Vembu Technologies

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BDRSuite by Vembu eagerly anticipates its participation at the upcoming Kaseya Connect Global 2024 event to be held at MGM Grand Resort in Las Vegas. Visit us at Booth 15, from April 29th to May 2nd, 2024 to explore about BDRSuite.

About Kaseya Connect Global 2024

Kaseya Connect Global is technology platform ideal for IT service industry leaders and experts, offering opportunities to enhance systems, advance company evolution, and lead the industry for a better world in Future. It serves as a platform to engage with the topmost Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Internal IT Professionals, fostering connections and drawing inspiration from their achievements. Mian goal is to shape a resilient and innovative future for the IT service sector.

About BDRSuite - #1 Cost-Effective Backup Software:

BDRSuite is a premier backup and disaster recovery software, tailored to safeguard data across diverse environments including Virtual environments, Servers, Endpoints, Cloud, SaaS applications, and Applications & databases. Additionally BDRSuite also offers BDRCloud, a cloud backup and recovery solution know for its scalability and security.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s waiting for you at Kaseya Connect Global from the BDRSuite Team:

Get ready for an enriching knowledge sharing experience at booth 15!, and Meet Nagarajan Chandrasekaran, Vice President of Product Success - Vembu Technologies, to explore the potential of BDRSuite Partner Program tailored for MSP and Channel Parnters, designed to unlock new opportunities for growth and profitability.

Dive deep into exclusive partner benefits, comprehensive resources and discover how BDRSuite's cost-effective backup solutions can elevate services , help partners to have an edge over competitors in the market. But wait, there's more! Don't miss out on the chance to grab some exclusive swag items as a symbol of saying thank you for visiting the booth.

Save the date in the calendar , let connect to know about BDRSuite.

BDRSuite - Delivering unified data protection for your diverse IT infrastructure