Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: Pioneering Growth in the U.S. Protein Supplements Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritional Products International (NPI) is poised to leverage the remarkable growth in the U.S. protein supplements market. With the market size valued at USD 9.00 billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 22.58 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.88% during the forecast period, NPI stands at the forefront of this expansion.
The rising importance of an active lifestyle and increasing awareness about the health benefits of protein are major factors driving market growth. Protein supplements are crucial for young athletes as they help lower cholesterol, reduce blood pressure, improve immunity, and build muscle. The popularity of whey protein in sports nutrition for bodybuilders and athletes is surging. Rapid innovation in protein-based supplements is boosting demand, particularly among millennials.
The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the U.S. protein supplements market. The pandemic accelerated the shift toward health and nutrition products, with increased protein consumption to strengthen the immune system. Consumers have shown a steady shift toward health-improving products, leading to a rise in sales of protein supplements. This surge in demand reflects heightened health awareness and efforts to boost immunity against the virus.
Mitch Gould, founder, and CEO of NPI, recalls becoming part of history and helping Amazon build the supplement category from the ground up. “I am proud to say we were part of Amazon’s history. When Amazon created its health and wellness category, I helped develop it by signing up major brands to place their products onto the new virtual shelves,” says Gould.
Nutritional Products International (NPI) is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Founded by Mitch Gould, a global marketing guru with a rich history of representing icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky, NPI provides comprehensive support, critical expertise, and powerful industry-specific broker connections.
NPI’s Comprehensive Services:
Turnkey Product Launch Infrastructure: NPI guides clients from the moment they become a part of the company until they realize their full sales potential. NPI's comprehensive support, expertise, and constantly evolving marketing innovations ensure success in the U.S. retail market.
Full Service Agency: NPI offers all necessary services in-house, allowing clients to focus on their business while developing a lasting relationship with their account manager. This integrated approach ensures a seamless marketing and sales plan execution.
Expertise: With over 100 years of combined experience in the distribution and retail markets, NPI’s experts have success stories with virtually every major retail channel in the United States. Their extensive experience leads to client growth.
Speed: NPI excels in quickly capitalizing on market opportunities. Their network of Power Brokers provides unparalleled speed to market, and their sales and marketing team's industry familiarity allows them to recognize opportunities before the competition.
Promotional Support: Through their sister company, In Health Media, NPI offers focused, cost-effective promotional methods proven to enhance sales volume.
Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International continue to be at the forefront of the burgeoning protein supplements market, offering unparalleled expertise and support to their clients in the health and wellness industry.
For more information about Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International, please visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Kayla Zadel
The rising importance of an active lifestyle and increasing awareness about the health benefits of protein are major factors driving market growth. Protein supplements are crucial for young athletes as they help lower cholesterol, reduce blood pressure, improve immunity, and build muscle. The popularity of whey protein in sports nutrition for bodybuilders and athletes is surging. Rapid innovation in protein-based supplements is boosting demand, particularly among millennials.
The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the U.S. protein supplements market. The pandemic accelerated the shift toward health and nutrition products, with increased protein consumption to strengthen the immune system. Consumers have shown a steady shift toward health-improving products, leading to a rise in sales of protein supplements. This surge in demand reflects heightened health awareness and efforts to boost immunity against the virus.
Mitch Gould, founder, and CEO of NPI, recalls becoming part of history and helping Amazon build the supplement category from the ground up. “I am proud to say we were part of Amazon’s history. When Amazon created its health and wellness category, I helped develop it by signing up major brands to place their products onto the new virtual shelves,” says Gould.
Nutritional Products International (NPI) is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Founded by Mitch Gould, a global marketing guru with a rich history of representing icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky, NPI provides comprehensive support, critical expertise, and powerful industry-specific broker connections.
NPI’s Comprehensive Services:
Turnkey Product Launch Infrastructure: NPI guides clients from the moment they become a part of the company until they realize their full sales potential. NPI's comprehensive support, expertise, and constantly evolving marketing innovations ensure success in the U.S. retail market.
Full Service Agency: NPI offers all necessary services in-house, allowing clients to focus on their business while developing a lasting relationship with their account manager. This integrated approach ensures a seamless marketing and sales plan execution.
Expertise: With over 100 years of combined experience in the distribution and retail markets, NPI’s experts have success stories with virtually every major retail channel in the United States. Their extensive experience leads to client growth.
Speed: NPI excels in quickly capitalizing on market opportunities. Their network of Power Brokers provides unparalleled speed to market, and their sales and marketing team's industry familiarity allows them to recognize opportunities before the competition.
Promotional Support: Through their sister company, In Health Media, NPI offers focused, cost-effective promotional methods proven to enhance sales volume.
Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International continue to be at the forefront of the burgeoning protein supplements market, offering unparalleled expertise and support to their clients in the health and wellness industry.
For more information about Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International, please visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Kayla Zadel
InHealth Media
+1 5615440719
email us here