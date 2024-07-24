Afri-Centric Partners with Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency to Host Media FAM Trip Targeting Black US Travelers
Participants of the US Media Fam Trip meet with Vuyani Dayimani, CEO of The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, Itumeleng Pooe, owner and managing director of Afri-Centric, and event organizers at a press conference during the 50th Annual National Arts
Top travel partners also include Sanctuary Mandela, DAVINCI Hotel and Suites, Lanzerac Hotel & Spa, ElJoSa Tours, and Airlink
Our mission is to connect Black American travelers with the rich history and culture of South Africa, and this partnership has allowed us to create unique, immersive and transformative experiences.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark initiative to engage the Black American travel market, Afri-Centric, a South African boutique luxury travel company, hosted a Media Familiarization (FAM) trip with the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) and other industry partners.
This exclusive journey, aimed at showcasing the vibrant and diverse landscapes of South Africa, brought together leading U.S.-based travel agents, writers, and influencers.
The significance of this FAM trip is underscored by the $109.4 billion spent by Black U.S. leisure travelers in 2019, with nearly 70 percent of these travelers seeking enriching cultural and historical experiences during their trips. Afri-Centric aims to tap into these interests, positioning South Africa as a top destination for cultural and historical exploration.
To support this effort, Afri-Centric hired Atlanta-based PR firm The Blake Agency in 2023 to lead its public relations initiatives in the United States.
The 10-day itinerary focused on four pillars: history, nature and safari, arts and culture, and scenic and immersive wine experiences. Participants engaged with the rich history and culture of Johannesburg, the natural beauty of the Eastern Cape, the dynamic arts scene of Cape Town, and the world-renowned wine regions of the Cape Winelands.
ECPTA played a pivotal role as the biggest travel partner, providing hotel accommodations and access to entertainment such as the National Arts Festival – an annual event featuring dance, theatre, comedy, music, jazz, exhibitions, and more. Dedicated to building the Eastern Cape into a province where responsible tourism and conservation underpin sustainable development, ECPTA has a dual mandate – developing and managing protected areas while promoting and facilitating tourism development throughout the region.
“We at Eastern Cape Tourism were incredibly excited to join forces with Afri-Centric in unveiling our province’s extraordinary offerings to the American travel market. This collaboration reinforced our unwavering commitment to fostering responsible tourism," said Vuyani Dayimani, CEO of The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency. “Our province is a treasure trove of cultural richness, breathtaking natural beauty, exhilarating Big 7 Safaris, and iconic architectural marvels. Through this partnership, we were aiming to position the Eastern Cape as a premier destination that promises unforgettable cultural and historical explorations.”
Sanctuary Mandela, DAVINCI Hotel and Suites, Lanzerac Hotel & Spa, ElJoSa Tours, Airlink, and other local businesses contributed to the success of the program by providing lodging, transportation, dining experiences, attractions, and more. By offering curated travel experiences that highlight the country's diverse landscapes and cultural richness, Afri-Centric aims to inspire a new wave of travelers to explore South Africa.
“Partnering with the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency for this groundbreaking media FAM trip has been a significant achievement for us,” said Itumeleng Pooe, owner and managing director of Afri-Centric. “Our mission is to connect Black American travelers with the rich history and vibrant culture of South Africa, and this partnership has allowed us to create truly unique, immersive and transformative experiences.”
About Afri-Centric
Afri-Centric is a South African-based boutique travel company that specializes in curating matchless travel experiences for incentive and high-end leisure travelers. Recognized travel industry leader and owner Itumeleng Pooe and her close-knit team offer fully customized travel programs that yield once-in-a-lifetime experiences and precious memories for years to come. The company has worked with clients across sectors, including Silversea Luxury Cruises, Harvard Business School, United Nations, Nile Dutch, Oprah Winfrey Academy for Girls, and more. To learn more, visit https://africentric.co.za/.
About Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency
The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) is committed to promoting the Eastern Cape as a leading travel destination while ensuring the sustainable management of its natural resources. ECPTA is responsible for developing and managing the province’s protected areas and fostering tourism development that benefits local communities and preserves the environment. The agency oversees several key reserves and parks, offering eco-tourism and adventure activities such as safaris, hiking, and marine experiences. ECPTA's initiatives highlight the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the Eastern Cape, attracting visitors from around the globe to experience the unique charm of this diverse region. For more information, https://visiteasterncape.co.za/.
