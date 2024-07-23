Ventura Aviation Offers Savings Program for Gogo AVANCE Installations or Upgrades

Ventura Air Services has the capability to work on a wide variety of aircraft types.

EAST FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventura Aviation, a maintenance and avionics provider since 1982 in partnership with Ventura Air Services, a private jet charter and aircraft management company in business since 1955, has initiated an incentive program to provide even greater value to its customers for Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) AVANCE installations when upgrading from a legacy Gogo system.

Ventura’s program is in response to increased demand for AVANCE installations as operators with Gogo’s legacy air-to-ground (ATG) systems (ATG 1000, 2000, 4000, 5000) must upgrade by Dec. 31, 2025, or risk losing their Gogo inflight connectivity once Gogo completes its network migration to newer LTE technology, anticipated in early 2026.

As an authorized Gogo dealer, Ventura Aviation’s veteran team of in-house avionics technicians are certified to complete AVANCE installations. Although Ventura specializes in Citations, Challengers, and Learjets, upgrades on virtually any make or model of business aircraft are possible.

"We recognize that in-flight connectivity has become essential for both personal and business travel. We are proud to partner with Gogo to deliver high-quality service," said Mario Cabrera, AVI Manager for Ventura. “With demand for Gogo AVANCE installations growing rapidly, our team is offering significant savings to deliver unmatched value and service to our customers.”

The Gogo AVANCE savings opportunities include

$10,000 off an AVANCE L5 / LX5 installation for upgrade bookings made before Dec. 31, 2024.

$5,000 off an AVANCE L3 installation for upgrade bookings made before Dec. 31, 2024.

Additional discounts are possible with the booking of interior work with a partnering interior facility.

These incentives can be used in combination with the existing Gogo AVANCE rebates offered until Dec. 31, 2025, providing customers with up to $60,000 in savings.

"Ventura is known for its deep aviation expertise and their savings opportunities to upgrade to Gogo AVANCE is just the most recent example of their innovative programs to impress and delight our shared customers,” said David Salvador, vice president of aftermarket sales for Gogo.

To learn more about upgrading to Gogo AVANCE with these savings and to book your installation today, contact the Ventura team at https://venturajet.com/contact/.

About Ventura Aviation

Since 1982, Ventura Aviation has been dedicated to providing top-tier services for private jet owners. With a team boasting over 60 years of combined expertise in aviation maintenance and avionics, Ventura ensures the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and reliability. As a certified FAA repair station, Ventura’s comprehensive range of services is designed to meet the unique needs of all aircraft owners, ensuring that every flight is smooth and worry-free. For more information, visit venturajet.com.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world’s largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo’s products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of March 31, 2024, Gogo reported 7,136 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 4,110 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,285 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com.