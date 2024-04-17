Ventura Air Services Becomes First Aviation Company Certified Sensory Inclusive

HeroKulture by KultureCity is the NYC autism month event where celebrity and philanthropy walk hand in hand to promote acceptance, inclusion and raise funds for programs benefiting autistic individuals. Our commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences is matched only by our dedication to safety, reliability, and operational excellence.

Ventura achieved a milestone in the aviation industry by becoming the first company to be certified sensory inclusive through KultureCity.

EAST FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KultureCity®, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with sensory needs, proudly announces the achievement of Ventura Air Services for its commitment to creating sensory-inclusive spaces.

KultureCity’s flagship initiative, the Sensory Inclusive™ program, has been widely embraced by venues, stadiums, and cultural institutions across the nation and around the world. This groundbreaking program provides training and resources to staff, enabling them to better accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities. As a result, countless families and individuals can now experience and enjoy live events, entertainment, and public spaces with greater comfort and ease. We are proud to announce that KultureCity® has partnered with Ventura to make the private jet travel and any events that they host to be sensory inclusive.

The certification process entailed the staff at Ventura Air Services being trained by leading medical and neurodivergent professionals on how to recognize those clients with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads will also be available to all clients of Ventura who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions; age is no factor in this. Individuals might become overwhelmed from the crowds, lights, sounds, smells, or other external stimuli associated with travel. Founded on the belief that every person deserves to fully participate in all aspects of life, KultureCity® has been a driving force in fostering a culture of acceptance. Through innovative programs and partnerships, KultureCity® has successfully broken-down barriers that often prevent individuals with sensory sensitivities from enjoying public spaces and events. With its new certification, Ventura is now better prepared to assist clients with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when flying.

Prior to their flights, families can download the free KultureCity® App where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also, on the App is the Social Story which will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying a flight with Ventura Air Services.

"Empowering communities through inclusion and innovation, Ventura Air Services is aligned with the same visionary spirit as KultureCity® and is championing a world where every individual, regardless of ability, is not just accepted but celebrated for their unique contributions to the tapestry of humanity!” Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity®.

“We're thrilled to have achieved this groundbreaking milestone: becoming the first private aviation company to be certified as sensory inclusive. At Ventura Air Services, we've always believed that every passenger deserves a comfortable and welcoming journey. This certification reaffirms our commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that travelers of all sensory needs feel valued and accommodated every step of the way.” Nik Tarascio, CEO, Ventura Air Services.

---------

KultureCity®, established in 2014, is a dynamic non-profit organization at the forefront of the inclusivity movement which continues to make waves in creating a more accessible and accepting world for individuals with sensory needs and invisible disabilities (found in 1 in 4 of us). In a short 10 years, a few highlights of KultureCity’s impact includes making over 1,800 venues sensory inclusive certified, handing out almost a million sensory bags to individuals in need, making over 150 live events sensory inclusive, and saving 48 lives through the KultureCity® First Responder Training. KultureCity’s commitment to inclusivity extends beyond physical spaces. The organization actively collaborates with influential figures, businesses, and communities to promote awareness and understanding of invisible disabilities. KultureCity® partners with event industry leaders like NFL, NBA, MLB and FIFA to make their flagship events sensory inclusive. With ongoing initiatives, partnerships, and a passionate community of supporters, KultureCity®is set to leave an enduring impact on the landscape of inclusivity.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Talyah Button

Media Relations

(859) 415-8035

talyah.button@ventura.aero

About Ventura

Since 1955, Ventura has established itself as a premier provider of private jet charter and aircraft management services, delivering exceptional travel experiences to clients around the world. With in-house aircraft maintenance and avionics departments and an expanding fleet of Citation Excels and Challenger 604s, Ventura is poised to continue building on its reputation as an industry leader. Ventura’s unique and innovative business model offers point-to-point pricing, operational excellence, and a commitment to safety and reliability that sets them apart in the industry. For more information, visit venturajet.com.