Ventura Air Services Expands Fleet with Two New Private Jets Managed Under its Innovative Charter Lease Program

EAST FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventura Air Services, a provider of private jet charter and aircraft management services since 1955, is proud to announce the expansion of its fleet with the addition of two new aircraft - a Challenger 605 and Citation Excel private jet. These aircraft bring Ventura’s fleet total to 13 aircraft - six Citation Excels and seven Challenger 604/605s.

These two aircraft will be managed under Ventura’s Charter Lease Program which is designed specifically for aircraft owners looking to maximize their investment while alleviating the financial and operational burdens of aircraft ownership. Under Ventura’s Charter Lease Program, aircraft owners can benefit from substantial revenue opportunities by making their aircraft available for charter when not in use. This not only offsets the costs of ownership but also ensures that the aircraft are maintained by Ventura’s in-house maintenance team according to the highest standards of safety and efficiency. Under the Charter Lease Program, Ventura handles all aspects of aircraft management, including maintenance, crew management, and charter operations.

"Ventura Air Services is dedicated to enhancing the private flying and ownership experience for aircraft owners," said Sam Wolf, president of Ventura Air Services. "We are excited to add two new aircraft to our fleet and are confident that our industry leading Charter Lease Program will help maximize the value and enjoyment of aircraft ownership." The Citation Excel is expected to be conformed to Ventura’s charter certificate and operational by July 1st, followed closely by the Challenger 605, which is anticipated to be ready by August 1st.

For more information about Ventura Air Services, the new Challenger 605 and Citation Excel additions, or to learn more about the Charter Lease Program, please visit www.venturajet.com.