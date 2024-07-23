Tashkent will host Global Business Services Forum
The event will gather over 200 industry leaders to showcase Uzbekistan's IT and outsourcing potentialTASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uzbekistan is emerging as a new IT hub and promising outsourcing destination, with significant tax breaks and government backed incentives to create the most favorable business environment for tech and service companies. To present the latest achievements and investment potential to the international companies, the Ministry of Digital Technologies and IT Park Uzbekistan will host the Global Business Services Forum in Tashkent, on July 24.
The Global Business Services Forum is poised to be the essential gathering for businesses eager to expand their international presence and explore the vast outsourcing opportunities within Central Asia. Bringing over 200 industry leaders and partners together, this event will not only highlight Uzbekistan as a prime outsourcing hub but also offer significant opportunities for networking and strategic insights.
The event will start on July 24 in Tashkent with Tech Expo, showcasing key players in Uzbekistan's IT and outsourcing sectors. Participants can learn about their activities, ask questions, and establish outsourcing partnerships.
The official program will be inaugurated with a welcome address by the Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Shermatov, discussing government measures to support IT and outsourcing, boost exports, and enhance investment attractiveness.
Following this, representatives from IT Park will present the conditions, business climate, and human capital of the country, highlighting how these factors can help businesses grow and enter new markets by focusing their resources on scaling.
Topics to be covered:
Tax Incentives: 0% corporate, social, property, and land taxes, and other means of support for IT and BPO companies.
Skilled Talents: a youthful and dynamic workforce from a 21 million working-age population offering a diverse and multilingual talent pool, including more than 5 mln English speakers.
Enterprise Uzbekistan: new International Digital Technologies Center with a special legal regime, drawing on the experience of tech-forward nations like the USA, UAE, and Ireland.
IT Visa: a multiple-entry visa valid for up to 3 years for investors, company founders and IT professionals.
Ease of Doing Business: swift start within 3-6 weeks with all the necessary support to hit the ground running.
Zero Risk Program: free office space for 12 months plus reimbursements on employee salaries and professional development costs.
Benefits for service-oriented non-IT companies: access to the Central Asian market through the membership in IT Park.
As part of the program, IT Park residents from the USA and Europe, including Staffvirtual, TBC Bank Group PLC, and DIONYSOS, will share their success stories of operating in Uzbekistan and discuss the advantages of the country compared to other outsourcing locations.
As closing part of the event, participants will have the opportunity to visit local IT educational institutions and ITES companies. Here, they will be able to observe the work of local residents firsthand, meet with specialists, and discuss potential future collaborations.
Why Uzbekistan?
The country demonstrates dynamic economic growth and a stable geopolitical situation, offering companies unprecedented tax incentives, customs preferences, and unique support programs, all supported by robust infrastructure. Due to substantial reforms initiated in 2017, the country has undergone significant changes, including the provision of free currency operations, the elimination of bureaucracy to facilitate ease of doing business, and the establishment of a solid legal foundation based on international best practices to increase IT exports to $5 billion by the end of 2030.
Since 2017, the export of IT services and SaaS products has experienced significant growth, increasing from $0.7 million to $344 million in 2023. The tech landscape of Uzbekistan boasts over 2,300 diverse IT Park members, including more than 500 companies with foreign capital, ranging from software development to shared services providers. Among them, over 700 companies focus on IT and services export.
The Global Business Services Forum provides international ITES companies a chance to explore Uzbekistan's tech landscape, plan office setups, and access new markets. This initiative aims to attract more companies to Uzbekistan, boosting exports for IT Park residents, creating jobs, and driving economic growth, enhancing the country's prosperity.
