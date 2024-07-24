The 2024 Tampa Titan 100
Announcing the honorees of the 2024 Tampa Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Enavate are pleased to announce the 2024 Tampa Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Tampa’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2024 Tampa Titan 100 honorees and their companies employ upwards of 55,000 individuals and generate over $24 Billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the inaugural awards ceremony on October 24, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Tampa business community. These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Tampa business community” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Tampa business landscape. Representing construction, finance, hospitality, healthcare, technology, marketing, and non-profit organizations, among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on October 24, 2024, will be held at The Motor Enclave in Tampa, Florida. The Motor Enclave is the premier developer of experiential motorsports venues in North America. The 200-acre development includes a 1.72-mile Hermann Tilke-designed Driving Circuit and a 37,000 square-foot corporate Event Center where we are honored to host the inaugural Tampa Titan 100 Awards. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Tampa business community.
“Our entire Enavate team is privileged to congratulate all the Titan 100 honorees. Tampa has a truly outstanding community of business leaders, and it is our honor to see their ingenuity and dedication recognized and celebrated. As an inaugural Titan 100 Hall of Fame member in Colorado, I have seen firsthand the impact this network of leaders can have in building their own organizations as well as a thriving community. Your exceptional vision, passion, and influence have proven that your inclusion in the Titan 100 is well-earned.” – Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate and Titan 100 Hall of Fame Honoree.
Michelle Accardi
Liongard
Renee Agler
Baker McKenzie
Kim Anstett
Trellix
Thomas Arseneau
Centri Business Consulting
Teddi Barber
Tampa General Hospital Florida Urology Partners
Dean Bartles
Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group
Roxanne Bartley
TRAKAmerica
Maulik Bhalani
Florida Pain Medicine
Bimal Bhojani
Raining Berries
Paola Bianchi Delp
Chapters Health System, CareNu
Mina Biggs
Hanson Professional Services, Inc.
Ken Bowles
WilsonHCG
Benjamin Bridwell
Chargebacks911
Gilbert Broco
CI Group
Kelly Burgess
Burg + Co Marketing
Justin Caballero
Revive Kitchen and Bath
Eric Caisse
Csenge Advisory Group
Jacquelyn Campbell
Campbell & Company Wealth Advisors & CPAs
Carrie Charles
Broadstaff
Holly Clifford Corral
PRESS PR + Marketing
Eve Cline
Enavate
Shannon Clinton
SiteZeus Services LLC
Kelly Cone
The Fountain Group LLC
Dennis Cooley
Bridgely Key Options, LLC | Securehr
Vincent Cordo
Holland & Knight, LLP
Amy Cross
StillPoint Capital, LLC
Michael DeGagne
Liftlab
Deborah Duffey
Dermazone Solutions, Inc.
Lauren Dulin
Air Ambulance Worldwide
Kalicharan Durgampudi
Apprio
Monica Eaton
Chargebacks911
Jim Enicks
Makwa Global, LLC
Sean Febre
Febre Frameworks
V Raymond Ferrara
ProVise Management Group, LLC
Rachel Fine Wilson
Gigglewaters
Doug Fisher
Wrk Lab Inc
Amelia Fox
Lutheran Services Florida
Rebecca Fulton
Kliken
Jeff Gigante
Next Level Brands Hospitality
Roland Gonzalez
Church’s Texas Chicken
Matt Goodman
Digital Media Solutions, Inc.
Bill Habermeyer
Florida Business Development Corporation
David Habib
Yo Mama’s Foods
Stacey Heald
PVOLVE
Kurt Heitmann
CP Communications | Red House Streaming | RHStv
Robert Hessel
Source 1 Solutions Inc
Rob Hoffman
Dedicated Carriers, Inc
Kurt Hunzeker
National Lacrosse League
Tracy Ingram
Intention Technology LLC
David Isaacks
VA Sunshine Healthcare Network
Courtney Jackson
Paragon Cyber Solutions, LLC
Hemali Joshi
CAN Community Health, Inc.
Ashish Kachru
DataLink
Christopher Karlo
MercuryWorks
Dr. Brett Lane
SEO Outsourcing
Valerie Lavin
Luminary
Wesley Leung
Sanwa Food Group
Robert Marshall
Bay Glass & Window, Inc.
Sam Sanim Matin
Data Tech
Robyn Matthews
White Duck Espresso
Audrey McGuckin
McGuckin Group
Jeffrey McKown
Diamond View
Phara McLachlan
Nahteava, LLC
John Mejia
Mega Service Solutions
Mark Merrill
Family First Inc.
Christopher Milan
Third Wave Business Systems
Kyle Mishler
KAM Roofing Services
Damon Moorer
TCM Bank N.A.
Robyn Mussler
Connect-IT 360
Tatyana Nelson
CARR Biosystems, LLC
Brad Oleshansky
The Motor Enclave
Chuck Papageorgiou
NeuroEM Therapeutics
David Ponraj
Economic Impact Catalyst
Scott Price
A-LIGN
Rusty Rich
Latitude Park
Anthony Rivera
Clearwater Marine Aquarium
Kate Rogers
Bay to Bay Properties
Sandra Rosa
Syniverse
Maireni Salas
Family First Homecare
Sherrel Sampson
Canviiy, LLC
Brynn Scarborough
JK Products & Services
Micha Seal
Watermelon Swim
Joseph Seivold
Berkeley Preparatory School
Erin Snyder
EM Key Solutions, Inc.
Mike Snyder
EM Key Solutions, Inc.
Antonio Souchet
AMA Medical Group LLC
Christopher Souza
Oasis Amenities
Mike Sutton
Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas, West Pasco, and Hernando Counties
Bradley Swineheart
Oxford Advisory Group
Shelby Thomas
Ocean Rescue Alliance Intl.
Chris Torrioni
Sensible Micro Corporation
Joshua Vilardi
Vilardi Wealth Management
Elina Vilk
Hootsuite
Riley Walker
ryco.io
Kenneth Washington
Port Tampa Bay
David Williams
GeoPoint Surveying Inc
Tonjua Williams
St. Petersburg College
Lauren Wittenberg Weiner
WWC Global
Paula Woodring
Reltco Inc
Ocea Wynn
City of Tampa
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year.
