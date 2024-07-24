Submit Release
Announcing the honorees of the 2024 Tampa Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

— Jaime Zawmon, Founder & President Titan CEO

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Enavate are pleased to announce the 2024 Tampa Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Tampa’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2024 Tampa Titan 100 honorees and their companies employ upwards of 55,000 individuals and generate over $24 Billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the inaugural awards ceremony on October 24, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Tampa business community. These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Tampa business community” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Tampa business landscape. Representing construction, finance, hospitality, healthcare, technology, marketing, and non-profit organizations, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on October 24, 2024, will be held at The Motor Enclave in Tampa, Florida. The Motor Enclave is the premier developer of experiential motorsports venues in North America. The 200-acre development includes a 1.72-mile Hermann Tilke-designed Driving Circuit and a 37,000 square-foot corporate Event Center where we are honored to host the inaugural Tampa Titan 100 Awards. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Tampa business community.

“Our entire Enavate team is privileged to congratulate all the Titan 100 honorees. Tampa has a truly outstanding community of business leaders, and it is our honor to see their ingenuity and dedication recognized and celebrated. As an inaugural Titan 100 Hall of Fame member in Colorado, I have seen firsthand the impact this network of leaders can have in building their own organizations as well as a thriving community. Your exceptional vision, passion, and influence have proven that your inclusion in the Titan 100 is well-earned.” – Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate and Titan 100 Hall of Fame Honoree.

Michelle Accardi
Liongard

Renee Agler
Baker McKenzie

Kim Anstett
Trellix

Thomas Arseneau
Centri Business Consulting

Teddi Barber
Tampa General Hospital Florida Urology Partners

Dean Bartles
Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group

Roxanne Bartley
TRAKAmerica

Maulik Bhalani
Florida Pain Medicine

Bimal Bhojani
Raining Berries

Paola Bianchi Delp
Chapters Health System, CareNu

Mina Biggs
Hanson Professional Services, Inc.

Ken Bowles
WilsonHCG

Benjamin Bridwell
Chargebacks911

Gilbert Broco
CI Group

Kelly Burgess
Burg + Co Marketing

Justin Caballero
Revive Kitchen and Bath

Eric Caisse
Csenge Advisory Group

Jacquelyn Campbell
Campbell & Company Wealth Advisors & CPAs

Carrie Charles
Broadstaff

Holly Clifford Corral
PRESS PR + Marketing

Eve Cline
Enavate

Shannon Clinton
SiteZeus Services LLC

Kelly Cone
The Fountain Group LLC

Dennis Cooley
Bridgely Key Options, LLC | Securehr

Vincent Cordo
Holland & Knight, LLP

Amy Cross
StillPoint Capital, LLC

Michael DeGagne
Liftlab

Deborah Duffey
Dermazone Solutions, Inc.

Lauren Dulin
Air Ambulance Worldwide

Kalicharan Durgampudi
Apprio

Monica Eaton
Chargebacks911

Jim Enicks
Makwa Global, LLC

Sean Febre
Febre Frameworks

V Raymond Ferrara
ProVise Management Group, LLC

Rachel Fine Wilson
Gigglewaters

Doug Fisher
Wrk Lab Inc

Amelia Fox
Lutheran Services Florida

Rebecca Fulton
Kliken

Jeff Gigante
Next Level Brands Hospitality

Roland Gonzalez
Church’s Texas Chicken

Matt Goodman
Digital Media Solutions, Inc.

Bill Habermeyer
Florida Business Development Corporation

David Habib
Yo Mama’s Foods

Stacey Heald
PVOLVE

Kurt Heitmann
CP Communications | Red House Streaming | RHStv

Robert Hessel
Source 1 Solutions Inc

Rob Hoffman
Dedicated Carriers, Inc

Kurt Hunzeker
National Lacrosse League

Tracy Ingram
Intention Technology LLC

David Isaacks
VA Sunshine Healthcare Network

Courtney Jackson
Paragon Cyber Solutions, LLC

Hemali Joshi
CAN Community Health, Inc.

Ashish Kachru
DataLink

Christopher Karlo
MercuryWorks

Dr. Brett Lane
SEO Outsourcing

Valerie Lavin
Luminary

Wesley Leung
Sanwa Food Group

Robert Marshall
Bay Glass & Window, Inc.

Sam Sanim Matin
Data Tech

Robyn Matthews
White Duck Espresso

Audrey McGuckin
McGuckin Group

Jeffrey McKown
Diamond View

Phara McLachlan
Nahteava, LLC

John Mejia
Mega Service Solutions

Mark Merrill
Family First Inc.

Christopher Milan
Third Wave Business Systems

Kyle Mishler
KAM Roofing Services

Damon Moorer
TCM Bank N.A.

Robyn Mussler
Connect-IT 360

Tatyana Nelson
CARR Biosystems, LLC

Brad Oleshansky
The Motor Enclave

Chuck Papageorgiou
NeuroEM Therapeutics

David Ponraj
Economic Impact Catalyst

Scott Price
A-LIGN

Rusty Rich
Latitude Park

Anthony Rivera
Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Kate Rogers
Bay to Bay Properties

Sandra Rosa
Syniverse

Maireni Salas
Family First Homecare

Sherrel Sampson
Canviiy, LLC

Brynn Scarborough
JK Products & Services

Micha Seal
Watermelon Swim

Joseph Seivold
Berkeley Preparatory School

Erin Snyder
EM Key Solutions, Inc.

Mike Snyder
EM Key Solutions, Inc.

Antonio Souchet
AMA Medical Group LLC

Christopher Souza
Oasis Amenities

Mike Sutton
Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas, West Pasco, and Hernando Counties

Bradley Swineheart
Oxford Advisory Group

Shelby Thomas
Ocean Rescue Alliance Intl.

Chris Torrioni
Sensible Micro Corporation

Joshua Vilardi
Vilardi Wealth Management

Elina Vilk
Hootsuite

Riley Walker
ryco.io

Kenneth Washington
Port Tampa Bay

David Williams
GeoPoint Surveying Inc

Tonjua Williams
St. Petersburg College

Lauren Wittenberg Weiner
WWC Global

Paula Woodring
Reltco Inc

Ocea Wynn
City of Tampa

About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year.

Madison Elder-Hernandez
Titan CEO
+1 720-799-7969
madisonh@titanceo.com
