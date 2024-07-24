2024 Tampa Titan 100 Billboard Titan 100 Black Logo Titan 100 Black Logo Transparent Shield

Announcing the honorees of the 2024 Tampa Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Enavate are pleased to announce the 2024 Tampa Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Tampa’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2024 Tampa Titan 100 honorees and their companies employ upwards of 55,000 individuals and generate over $24 Billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the inaugural awards ceremony on October 24, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Tampa business community. These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Tampa business community” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Tampa business landscape. Representing construction, finance, hospitality, healthcare, technology, marketing, and non-profit organizations, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on October 24, 2024, will be held at The Motor Enclave in Tampa, Florida. The Motor Enclave is the premier developer of experiential motorsports venues in North America. The 200-acre development includes a 1.72-mile Hermann Tilke-designed Driving Circuit and a 37,000 square-foot corporate Event Center where we are honored to host the inaugural Tampa Titan 100 Awards. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Tampa business community.

“Our entire Enavate team is privileged to congratulate all the Titan 100 honorees. Tampa has a truly outstanding community of business leaders, and it is our honor to see their ingenuity and dedication recognized and celebrated. As an inaugural Titan 100 Hall of Fame member in Colorado, I have seen firsthand the impact this network of leaders can have in building their own organizations as well as a thriving community. Your exceptional vision, passion, and influence have proven that your inclusion in the Titan 100 is well-earned.” – Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate and Titan 100 Hall of Fame Honoree.

Michelle Accardi

Liongard

Renee Agler

Baker McKenzie

Kim Anstett

Trellix

Thomas Arseneau

Centri Business Consulting

Teddi Barber

Tampa General Hospital Florida Urology Partners

Dean Bartles

Manufacturing Technology Deployment Group

Roxanne Bartley

TRAKAmerica

Maulik Bhalani

Florida Pain Medicine

Bimal Bhojani

Raining Berries

Paola Bianchi Delp

Chapters Health System, CareNu

Mina Biggs

Hanson Professional Services, Inc.

Ken Bowles

WilsonHCG

Benjamin Bridwell

Chargebacks911

Gilbert Broco

CI Group

Kelly Burgess

Burg + Co Marketing

Justin Caballero

Revive Kitchen and Bath

Eric Caisse

Csenge Advisory Group

Jacquelyn Campbell

Campbell & Company Wealth Advisors & CPAs

Carrie Charles

Broadstaff

Holly Clifford Corral

PRESS PR + Marketing

Eve Cline

Enavate

Shannon Clinton

SiteZeus Services LLC

Kelly Cone

The Fountain Group LLC

Dennis Cooley

Bridgely Key Options, LLC | Securehr

Vincent Cordo

Holland & Knight, LLP

Amy Cross

StillPoint Capital, LLC

Michael DeGagne

Liftlab

Deborah Duffey

Dermazone Solutions, Inc.

Lauren Dulin

Air Ambulance Worldwide

Kalicharan Durgampudi

Apprio

Monica Eaton

Chargebacks911

Jim Enicks

Makwa Global, LLC

Sean Febre

Febre Frameworks

V Raymond Ferrara

ProVise Management Group, LLC

Rachel Fine Wilson

Gigglewaters

Doug Fisher

Wrk Lab Inc

Amelia Fox

Lutheran Services Florida

Rebecca Fulton

Kliken

Jeff Gigante

Next Level Brands Hospitality

Roland Gonzalez

Church’s Texas Chicken

Matt Goodman

Digital Media Solutions, Inc.

Bill Habermeyer

Florida Business Development Corporation

David Habib

Yo Mama’s Foods

Stacey Heald

PVOLVE

Kurt Heitmann

CP Communications | Red House Streaming | RHStv

Robert Hessel

Source 1 Solutions Inc

Rob Hoffman

Dedicated Carriers, Inc

Kurt Hunzeker

National Lacrosse League

Tracy Ingram

Intention Technology LLC

David Isaacks

VA Sunshine Healthcare Network

Courtney Jackson

Paragon Cyber Solutions, LLC

Hemali Joshi

CAN Community Health, Inc.

Ashish Kachru

DataLink

Christopher Karlo

MercuryWorks

Dr. Brett Lane

SEO Outsourcing

Valerie Lavin

Luminary

Wesley Leung

Sanwa Food Group

Robert Marshall

Bay Glass & Window, Inc.

Sam Sanim Matin

Data Tech

Robyn Matthews

White Duck Espresso

Audrey McGuckin

McGuckin Group

Jeffrey McKown

Diamond View

Phara McLachlan

Nahteava, LLC

John Mejia

Mega Service Solutions

Mark Merrill

Family First Inc.

Christopher Milan

Third Wave Business Systems

Kyle Mishler

KAM Roofing Services

Damon Moorer

TCM Bank N.A.

Robyn Mussler

Connect-IT 360

Tatyana Nelson

CARR Biosystems, LLC

Brad Oleshansky

The Motor Enclave

Chuck Papageorgiou

NeuroEM Therapeutics

David Ponraj

Economic Impact Catalyst

Scott Price

A-LIGN

Rusty Rich

Latitude Park

Anthony Rivera

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Kate Rogers

Bay to Bay Properties

Sandra Rosa

Syniverse

Maireni Salas

Family First Homecare

Sherrel Sampson

Canviiy, LLC

Brynn Scarborough

JK Products & Services

Micha Seal

Watermelon Swim

Joseph Seivold

Berkeley Preparatory School

Erin Snyder

EM Key Solutions, Inc.

Mike Snyder

EM Key Solutions, Inc.

Antonio Souchet

AMA Medical Group LLC

Christopher Souza

Oasis Amenities

Mike Sutton

Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas, West Pasco, and Hernando Counties

Bradley Swineheart

Oxford Advisory Group

Shelby Thomas

Ocean Rescue Alliance Intl.

Chris Torrioni

Sensible Micro Corporation

Joshua Vilardi

Vilardi Wealth Management

Elina Vilk

Hootsuite

Riley Walker

ryco.io

Kenneth Washington

Port Tampa Bay

David Williams

GeoPoint Surveying Inc

Tonjua Williams

St. Petersburg College

Lauren Wittenberg Weiner

WWC Global

Paula Woodring

Reltco Inc

Ocea Wynn

City of Tampa

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year.