Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,524 in the last 365 days.

The 2025 Georgia Titan 100 Recipients

2025 Georgia Titan 100 - Billboard

2025 Georgia Titan 100 - Billboard

Titan 100 Black Logo

Titan 100 Black Logo

Black Titan Shield

Black Titan Shield

Announcing the honorees of the 2025 Georgia Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community.”
— Jaime Zawmon, President Titan CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO is pleased to announce the 2025 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ over 136,000 individuals and generate over $61 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on May 8th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Georgia’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Georgia’s business landscape. Representing construction, marketing & advertising, financial services, food & beverages, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on May 8th, 2025, will be held at the Delta Flight Museum. The 68,000-square-foot Delta Flight Museum has allowed visitors from around the world to explore aviation history, celebrate the story and people of Delta, and discover the future of flight. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.

Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).

Don Adcock
InComm Payments

Dana Anderson
Planning Interiors Inc.

Michael Astwood
ASRT, Inc.

Kate Badey
Safety Consultants USA

Kimberly Beaudin
Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame

Zach Blend
Goshen Valley Foundation

Shantay Bolton
Georgia Institute of Technology

Don Bravaldo
Bravaldo Capital Advisors

Frank Broniec
Broniec Associates, Inc.

Kara Smith Brown
LeadCoverage

Stephen Brown, APR, Fellow PRSA
Cookerly PR

Jeff Call
Bennett Thrasher LLP

Marcia Calleja-Matsko
OneDigital

Melissa Cantrell
CDH Partners, Inc.

Cannon Carr
EP Wealth Advisors

Beau Carriere
Gutenberg’s

Luke Christian
Surcheros

Jay Cranman
Hands On Atlanta

Demond Crump*
REIGN Premium Sanitary Napkins

Thomas Davenport
Davenport Capital Management

Dorian DeBarr
Decide DeKalb Development Authority

Siddharth Desai
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Joseph English
Taylor English Duma LLP

Jim Forbes
Vizzia Technologies

Heather Fortner*
SignatureFD

Charles Freund
Fullsteam

DeAnn Golden
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Kevin Gooch
Holland & Knight LLP

Shelton Goode
Icarus Consulting

Holly Gotfredson
American Metalcraft Inc.

Howard Grant
The Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority (FACAA)

Nichole Gunn
Extu

Kolby Hanley
ULTRAVIEW Archery, Inc.

Nikki Harland
Paradies Lagardére

David Hern
Sofer Advisors, LLC

Michael Hightower
The Collaborative Firm, LLC

Josh Horwege
The Dojo

Tim Huff
Turknett Leadership Group

Jason Hughes
IMPACT Development Management

Christian Hyatt
risk3sixty

Angela Johnson
Edible Brands

Adwait Joshi*
DataSeers

Umaesh Khaitan
Cosmo Cabinets

Heidi LaMarca
Windham Brannon LLC

Tyese Lawyer
Our House, Inc.

Jackie Lee
Brandywine Homes USA

Laura Livers
Intouch Insight

Helene Lollis*
Pathbuilders

Valarie Mackey
WrightNow Solutions

Monica Maldonado
IPCOMM

Santiago Marquez
Latin American Association

Hugh Massie
DNA Behavior

Anju Mathew*
OncoLens

Charlotte McCormick
Argano

Gerald McDowell*
ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts

Virginia Means
United Distributors, Inc.

Sal Melilli*
HOA Brands

Lars Minns
Mercedes-Benz, USA

Dawn Morton-Rias
National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (PAs)

Blake Muller
Strategic Systems & Technology Corporation

Chondra Myers
WEBMyers Construction

Jim Norberg
Krispy Krunchy Foods, LLC

Bill Nordmark
Enlace Health

James O’Reilly
Ascent Hospitality Management

Guiomar Obregon
Precision 2000 (P2K)

Mitesh Patel
Blue Sky Law

Jeff Pedowitz
The Pedowitz Group

Eduardo Perez Jr.
EPM

Cole Porter
Porter Steel, Inc.

Brandon Powell
HatchWorks AI

Chantel Powell
Play Pits

Sara Beth Brown Prendeville
Brown & Co. Jewelers

Norman Radow
Radco Companies

Sara Ray
Douglas County Chamber

Audrea Rease
Star-C

DeRetta Rhodes, PhD
Atlanta Braves

Pramod Sajja*
Paramount Software Solutions

Tonia Scofield
Genesys Health

T. Dallas Smith
T. Dallas Smith & Company

Mike Steele
Dogwood Autism Services

Renee Stevens*
Honey Baked Ham Co.

Alan Stukalsky
Randstad

Marc Sullivan
Infinity Engineered Products

Ken Taunton
The Royster Group, Inc.

Gautam Thakkar
Unifi

Diego Velasquez
La Bonanza Hospitality Group

Ravi Venkatesan
Cantaloupe, Inc.

Shane Wahner
Cooper Global Chauffered Transportation

Kyle Waide
Atlanta Community Food Bank

Dave Ward
Tommy Nobis Center

Tyrone Van Der Wees
McBride Research Labs

Jermaine Whirl*
Augusta Technical College

Lisa White
White Howard Brands

Tirrell Whittley
LIQUID SOUL MEDIA, LLC

Janelle Williams
Kindred Futures

Devin Wills
A&W Contracting

Marcus Wilson
IntelligIS, Inc.

Taos Wynn
Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation

Reid Zeising
Gain

Michael Zeto
Boingo Wireless

About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets recognizing the top 100 CEOs and executives. Representing private and public sectors, these Titans demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence. They are honored at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and build relationships with fellow Titans year-round. Titans are nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of Hall of Fame recognition in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful executive communities.

Lindsay Keaveny
Titan CEO
+1 352-598-4852
lindsayk@titanceo.com
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The 2025 Georgia Titan 100 Recipients

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more