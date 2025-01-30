The 2025 Georgia Titan 100 Recipients
Announcing the honorees of the 2025 Georgia Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO is pleased to announce the 2025 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ over 136,000 individuals and generate over $61 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on May 8th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“Georgia’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Georgia’s business landscape. Representing construction, marketing & advertising, financial services, food & beverages, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on May 8th, 2025, will be held at the Delta Flight Museum. The 68,000-square-foot Delta Flight Museum has allowed visitors from around the world to explore aviation history, celebrate the story and people of Delta, and discover the future of flight. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.
In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.
Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.
The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).
Don Adcock
InComm Payments
Dana Anderson
Planning Interiors Inc.
Michael Astwood
ASRT, Inc.
Kate Badey
Safety Consultants USA
Kimberly Beaudin
Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame
Zach Blend
Goshen Valley Foundation
Shantay Bolton
Georgia Institute of Technology
Don Bravaldo
Bravaldo Capital Advisors
Frank Broniec
Broniec Associates, Inc.
Kara Smith Brown
LeadCoverage
Stephen Brown, APR, Fellow PRSA
Cookerly PR
Jeff Call
Bennett Thrasher LLP
Marcia Calleja-Matsko
OneDigital
Melissa Cantrell
CDH Partners, Inc.
Cannon Carr
EP Wealth Advisors
Beau Carriere
Gutenberg’s
Luke Christian
Surcheros
Jay Cranman
Hands On Atlanta
Demond Crump*
REIGN Premium Sanitary Napkins
Thomas Davenport
Davenport Capital Management
Dorian DeBarr
Decide DeKalb Development Authority
Siddharth Desai
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Joseph English
Taylor English Duma LLP
Jim Forbes
Vizzia Technologies
Heather Fortner*
SignatureFD
Charles Freund
Fullsteam
DeAnn Golden
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties
Kevin Gooch
Holland & Knight LLP
Shelton Goode
Icarus Consulting
Holly Gotfredson
American Metalcraft Inc.
Howard Grant
The Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority (FACAA)
Nichole Gunn
Extu
Kolby Hanley
ULTRAVIEW Archery, Inc.
Nikki Harland
Paradies Lagardére
David Hern
Sofer Advisors, LLC
Michael Hightower
The Collaborative Firm, LLC
Josh Horwege
The Dojo
Tim Huff
Turknett Leadership Group
Jason Hughes
IMPACT Development Management
Christian Hyatt
risk3sixty
Angela Johnson
Edible Brands
Adwait Joshi*
DataSeers
Umaesh Khaitan
Cosmo Cabinets
Heidi LaMarca
Windham Brannon LLC
Tyese Lawyer
Our House, Inc.
Jackie Lee
Brandywine Homes USA
Laura Livers
Intouch Insight
Helene Lollis*
Pathbuilders
Valarie Mackey
WrightNow Solutions
Monica Maldonado
IPCOMM
Santiago Marquez
Latin American Association
Hugh Massie
DNA Behavior
Anju Mathew*
OncoLens
Charlotte McCormick
Argano
Gerald McDowell*
ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts
Virginia Means
United Distributors, Inc.
Sal Melilli*
HOA Brands
Lars Minns
Mercedes-Benz, USA
Dawn Morton-Rias
National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (PAs)
Blake Muller
Strategic Systems & Technology Corporation
Chondra Myers
WEBMyers Construction
Jim Norberg
Krispy Krunchy Foods, LLC
Bill Nordmark
Enlace Health
James O’Reilly
Ascent Hospitality Management
Guiomar Obregon
Precision 2000 (P2K)
Mitesh Patel
Blue Sky Law
Jeff Pedowitz
The Pedowitz Group
Eduardo Perez Jr.
EPM
Cole Porter
Porter Steel, Inc.
Brandon Powell
HatchWorks AI
Chantel Powell
Play Pits
Sara Beth Brown Prendeville
Brown & Co. Jewelers
Norman Radow
Radco Companies
Sara Ray
Douglas County Chamber
Audrea Rease
Star-C
DeRetta Rhodes, PhD
Atlanta Braves
Pramod Sajja*
Paramount Software Solutions
Tonia Scofield
Genesys Health
T. Dallas Smith
T. Dallas Smith & Company
Mike Steele
Dogwood Autism Services
Renee Stevens*
Honey Baked Ham Co.
Alan Stukalsky
Randstad
Marc Sullivan
Infinity Engineered Products
Ken Taunton
The Royster Group, Inc.
Gautam Thakkar
Unifi
Diego Velasquez
La Bonanza Hospitality Group
Ravi Venkatesan
Cantaloupe, Inc.
Shane Wahner
Cooper Global Chauffered Transportation
Kyle Waide
Atlanta Community Food Bank
Dave Ward
Tommy Nobis Center
Tyrone Van Der Wees
McBride Research Labs
Jermaine Whirl*
Augusta Technical College
Lisa White
White Howard Brands
Tirrell Whittley
LIQUID SOUL MEDIA, LLC
Janelle Williams
Kindred Futures
Devin Wills
A&W Contracting
Marcus Wilson
IntelligIS, Inc.
Taos Wynn
Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation
Reid Zeising
Gain
Michael Zeto
Boingo Wireless
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 8 markets recognizing the top 100 CEOs and executives. Representing private and public sectors, these Titans demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence. They are honored at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and build relationships with fellow Titans year-round. Titans are nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of Hall of Fame recognition in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful executive communities.
Lindsay Keaveny
Titan CEO
+1 352-598-4852
lindsayk@titanceo.com
