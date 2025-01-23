2025 STL Titan 100 Billboard Titan 100 Shield Titan 100 Black Logo

Announcing the honorees of the 2025 St. Louis Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the St. Louis business community.” — Jaime Zawmon, President Titan CEO

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2025 St. Louis Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ over 42,148 individuals and generate over $77 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 24th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in St. Louis. These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the St. Louis business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of the St. Louis business landscape. Representing construction, financial services, hospital & health care, information technology & services, marketing & advertising, and non-profit sectors, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on April 24th, 2025, will be held at The Factory. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Adam Herman Partner at Wipfli.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration. Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).

Kelvin Adams

St. Louis Community Foundation

Nick Akers

Inzo Technologies

Paul Alexander

Executive Wood Products, Inc.

Josh Allen

Companion Baking

Tosha Anderson

The Charity CFO

Mitchell Baden

Royal Banks of Missouri

Simon Bailey

T-Kartor

Gary Baker

Undivided Wealth Management

Jennifer Bardot

G.R.I.T.

Lynda Baris

Marsh McLennan Agency

Lori Becker

Starkloff Disability Institute

Shashi Bhushan

Yash Technologies

Chris Blackerby

Incisive Consultants

Dean Boeschen

Husch Blackwell

Patricia Bosman

The Haven of Grace

Keith Bowles

Moneta

George Brill

Talisen Technologies, Inc.

Phillip Brown

Trophy Properties and Auction

Chuck Brueggemann

Archford Capital Strategies

Brad Burns

Burns Holding Corp

Farica Chang

Anderson Technologies

Stefan Chkautovich

Southern Bank

Andrew Cohen

Moosylvania

Lori Coulter

Summersalt, Inc.

Ken Cox

River City Internet Group

Crystal Allen Dallas

Excel Business Concepts

Steven Davis

Jim’s Formal Wear

Lauren Desantis-Then

Polsinelli

Steve Donahue*

Horner & Shifrin, Inc.

Shaun Duvall

duvari

Tad Edwards

Benjamin F. Edwards

Marcus Ellis

Inspired LLC, INC

Karen Englert

Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Charles County

Lathon Ferguson

ALSAC/St. Jude

Latosha Fowlkes

The Core Collective at Saint Vincent

Matt Frauenhoffer

Notion (B2B Creative Agency)

Carmen Fronczak*

Friendship Village Senior Services

Jerry Gennaria

TOKY

Amy Gilbertson

Trivers

Leslie Gill

Rung for Women

Mark Goldenberg

Goldenberg, Heller & Antognoli, P.C.

Todd Goodrich

PARIC

Danette Greer

Four Momentum

Michael Gross

Gross Mechanical, Inc.

Lusnail Haberberger

LUZCO Technologies LLC

Stephanie Hampton-Boeglin

Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas

Scott Harding

SCI Engineering, Inc.

James Hawkins*

Golden Oak Lending

Tim Hebel

Beanstalk Web Solutions

Carolyn Hentschell

Dr. Brown's Company

Ed Herman

Brown and Crouppen

Lauren Herring

IMPACT Group

Stacy Gee Hollins

Harris-Stowe State University

Patricia Holmes

Independence Center

Cabanne Howard

Kaleidoscope Management Group

Sarah Javier

Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA)

Mandy Kayser

Utilitra

Taliya King

Accenture

Meredith Knopp*

St. Louis Area Foodbank

David Kocs

TDK Technologies

Melissa Lackey*

Standing Partnership, a Dix & Eaton Operating Group

Zachary Lewis

University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy

Juan Lozano

Advanced Renewable Concepts, LLC

Michael Mangiore

S. M. Wilson & Co.

Jim Manning

Three Doors

Mike Marchal

Holland Construction Services

Adam Marles *

Lutheran Senior Services

John Meilink

1905 New Media

Heidi Miller

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Robert Minkler

Anders

Jay Murchison*

Concero

Courtney Nieves

Garden View Care Centers

Rita Numerof, PHD

Numerof & Associates

Liz O’Keefe

Technical Productions, Inc.

Susan Orr

UHY

Jose Ponce

EXP Realty

Sekhar Prabhakar*

CEdge Inc

Lisa Reed

Reed Burkett Lighting Design

Jim Roche

WarrCloud, Inc.

Shuntae Shields Ryan

United Way of Greater St. Louis

Indigo Sams

Center of Creative Arts St. Louis (COCA)

Katie Schenck

Ballyhoo Workshop

Matt Schrimpf

Piasa Enterprises, Inc.

Scott Seaborn

GadellNet Consulting Services

Ronak Sheth

Pricefx

Jim Silvernail*

Kirkwood Fire Department (MO)

Steven Snodsmith

PLM Companies, Inc

Adam Stevener

Titan Carpentry, LLC

Steven Stone

ArchKey Solutions

Lisa Stump

Lashly & Baer, P.C.

Sunitha Thanjanvuru

CEdge

Corey Then

Circle

Tom Ulsas

Command Holdings

Jane Vancil

IncentiLock LLC

Day Veerlapati

S2Tech

Amy Wheeler

Sunnyhill, Inc.

Justin Woodard

Woodard Cleaning & Restoration

Michael Yates

Truck Centers, Inc.

Angela Zeng

Fulfill Food & Beverages Karviva

Kristen Ziegler*

The Bank of Missouri

