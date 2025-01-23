Submit Release
ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2025 St. Louis Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ over 42,148 individuals and generate over $77 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 24th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in St. Louis. These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the St. Louis business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of the St. Louis business landscape. Representing construction, financial services, hospital & health care, information technology & services, marketing & advertising, and non-profit sectors, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on April 24th, 2025, will be held at The Factory. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Adam Herman Partner at Wipfli.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration. Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).

Kelvin Adams
St. Louis Community Foundation

Nick Akers
Inzo Technologies

Paul Alexander
Executive Wood Products, Inc.

Josh Allen
Companion Baking

Tosha Anderson
The Charity CFO

Mitchell Baden
Royal Banks of Missouri

Simon Bailey
T-Kartor

Gary Baker
Undivided Wealth Management

Jennifer Bardot
G.R.I.T.

Lynda Baris
Marsh McLennan Agency

Lori Becker
Starkloff Disability Institute

Shashi Bhushan
Yash Technologies

Chris Blackerby
Incisive Consultants

Dean Boeschen
Husch Blackwell

Patricia Bosman
The Haven of Grace

Keith Bowles
Moneta

George Brill
Talisen Technologies, Inc.

Phillip Brown
Trophy Properties and Auction

Chuck Brueggemann
Archford Capital Strategies

Brad Burns
Burns Holding Corp

Farica Chang
Anderson Technologies

Stefan Chkautovich
Southern Bank

Andrew Cohen
Moosylvania

Lori Coulter
Summersalt, Inc.

Ken Cox
River City Internet Group

Crystal Allen Dallas
Excel Business Concepts

Steven Davis
Jim’s Formal Wear

Lauren Desantis-Then
Polsinelli

Steve Donahue*
Horner & Shifrin, Inc.

Shaun Duvall
duvari

Tad Edwards
Benjamin F. Edwards

Marcus Ellis
Inspired LLC, INC

Karen Englert
Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Charles County

Lathon Ferguson
ALSAC/St. Jude

Latosha Fowlkes
The Core Collective at Saint Vincent

Matt Frauenhoffer
Notion (B2B Creative Agency)

Carmen Fronczak*
Friendship Village Senior Services

Jerry Gennaria
TOKY

Amy Gilbertson
Trivers

Leslie Gill
Rung for Women

Mark Goldenberg
Goldenberg, Heller & Antognoli, P.C.

Todd Goodrich
PARIC

Danette Greer
Four Momentum

Michael Gross
Gross Mechanical, Inc.

Lusnail Haberberger
LUZCO Technologies LLC

Stephanie Hampton-Boeglin
Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas

Scott Harding
SCI Engineering, Inc.

James Hawkins*
Golden Oak Lending

Tim Hebel
Beanstalk Web Solutions

Carolyn Hentschell
Dr. Brown's Company

Ed Herman
Brown and Crouppen

Lauren Herring
IMPACT Group

Stacy Gee Hollins
Harris-Stowe State University

Patricia Holmes
Independence Center

Cabanne Howard
Kaleidoscope Management Group

Sarah Javier
Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA)

Mandy Kayser
Utilitra

Taliya King
Accenture

Meredith Knopp*
St. Louis Area Foodbank

David Kocs
TDK Technologies

Melissa Lackey*
Standing Partnership, a Dix & Eaton Operating Group

Zachary Lewis
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy

Juan Lozano
Advanced Renewable Concepts, LLC

Michael Mangiore
S. M. Wilson & Co.

Jim Manning
Three Doors

Mike Marchal
Holland Construction Services

Adam Marles *
Lutheran Senior Services

John Meilink
1905 New Media

Heidi Miller
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Robert Minkler
Anders

Jay Murchison*
Concero

Courtney Nieves
Garden View Care Centers

Rita Numerof, PHD
Numerof & Associates

Liz O’Keefe
Technical Productions, Inc.

Susan Orr
UHY

Jose Ponce
EXP Realty

Sekhar Prabhakar*
CEdge Inc

Lisa Reed
Reed Burkett Lighting Design

Jim Roche
WarrCloud, Inc.

Shuntae Shields Ryan
United Way of Greater St. Louis

Indigo Sams
Center of Creative Arts St. Louis (COCA)

Katie Schenck
Ballyhoo Workshop

Matt Schrimpf
Piasa Enterprises, Inc.

Scott Seaborn
GadellNet Consulting Services

Ronak Sheth
Pricefx

Jim Silvernail*
Kirkwood Fire Department (MO)

Steven Snodsmith
PLM Companies, Inc

Adam Stevener
Titan Carpentry, LLC

Steven Stone
ArchKey Solutions

Lisa Stump
Lashly & Baer, P.C.

Sunitha Thanjanvuru
CEdge

Corey Then
Circle

Tom Ulsas
Command Holdings

Jane Vancil
IncentiLock LLC

Day Veerlapati
S2Tech

Amy Wheeler
Sunnyhill, Inc.

Justin Woodard
Woodard Cleaning & Restoration

Michael Yates
Truck Centers, Inc.

Angela Zeng
Fulfill Food & Beverages Karviva

Kristen Ziegler*
The Bank of Missouri

