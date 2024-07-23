CredHub Powers 365 Connect Platform With Integrated Rental Credit Reporting Services
CredHub provides an extensive credit reporting platform that aligns with our commitment to exceed our clients’ expectations through delivering performic products.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CredHub, the most complete and supported rental credit reporting service, announced today a strategic partnership with 365 Connect, the leading provider of AI-enabled marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platforms for multifamily communities across the globe. The integration pairs CredHub’s comprehensive credit reporting services with 365 Connect’s leasing and resident platform to deliver continuous financial benefit to property management teams and renters alike.
Following its mission to improve the financial success of the communities it serves, CredHub recently announced its Credit Reporting as a Service (CRaaS) Platform. This groundbreaking offering enables software applications to seamlessly submit consumer financial data to all three major credit bureaus, allowing businesses to enhance their customers' credit profiles with ease.
365 Connect, an innovator in the multifamily housing industry for over two decades, has launched a series of AI initiatives to empower communities to flourish in spaces where technology meets humanity. The company recently launched the most advanced lease document integration in the industry with provider Blue Moon, which serves over 8 million multifamily units. Through the power of artificial intelligence, the 365 Connect Platform is capable of building leases, addendums, and delivering move-in invoices to all necessary parties, within seconds of approval, without any human intervention.
Kerry W. Kirby, Founder and CEO of 365 Connect stated, “CredHub provides an extensive credit reporting platform that aligns with our commitment to exceed our clients’ expectations through delivering performic products. By combining CredHub’s robust services into our leasing and resident platform, we're poised to provide unparalleled value to both property managers and the residents they serve.
“CredHub and 365 Connect share a mission to provide services that benefit multifamily operators and their residents.” said Steve Jarvis, CEO of CredHub. “The 365 Connect platform helps management teams to thrive through eliminating redundant tasks and reinventing operating models. We are excited to enhance those outcomes and improve the financial health of residents at the same time.”
CredHub's CRaaS Platform redefines how businesses interact with credit reporting, providing a flexible, cost-effective solution that meets market demands and regulatory standards. By leveraging this service, companies can concentrate on their core operations without the burden of navigating the complexities of compliance and credit bureau reporting.
ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect delivers the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, the AI-enabled platform reinvents operational performance to reduce costs, maximize efficiency, and accelerate revenue. Founded in 2003 with unrivaled industry knowledge, 365 Connect is built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Learn how we are powering what’s next at 365connect.com
ABOUT CREDHUB: CredHub is a leading provider of resident rent reporting, committed to improving the financial success of our communities. Founded in 2018, CredHub serves property managers and their residents across the US and Canada. For more information about CredHub and its Credit Reporting as a Platform service, please visit www.credhub.com
