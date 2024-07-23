Wilbow Corporation Announces the Development of its First Houston-Area Residential Community

Wilbow Corporation is a Dallas-based residential land development firm. Wilbow Corporation announced the groundbreaking of its first new master-planned community in the greater Houston area of Katy, Texas. Wilbow Corporation's new community of Bergamo will be built in two phases, with the first phase on Stockdick School Road.

New residential community will be in the highly desirable North Katy Area.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilbow Corporation, a Dallas-based residential land development firm, announced the groundbreaking of its first new master-planned community in the greater Houston area of Katy, Texas. The new 71.5-acre community, named Bergamo, will include more than 259 residential homes and open space. It is located 1.75 miles west of the Grand Parkway (Hwy 99).

“North Katy is the perfect place for Wilbow’s entrance into the Greater Houston market,” says Jason Massey, President at Wilbow Corporation. “We’ve thoughtfully designed the property and amenities to meet the needs and desires of residents coming to the area.”

Bergamo will be built in two phases, with the first phase on Stockdick School Road. Upon entry, homeowners will be greeted by the community’s amenity pavilion, resort-style pool, and playground. Residents will be able to walk on planned trails along the west bank of Bergamo Lake. Additionally, a wetlands overlook will be located on the north end of Bergamo overlooking South Mayde Creek.

The new residential community is zoned for the acclaimed, rapidly growing Katy Independent School District, making it an ideal choice for young families and families moving up to a more distinctive area. The community is within walking distance of the multi-school campus that includes Bethke Elementary, Stockdick Junior High, and Paetow High School.

Community amenities include:

● Planned walking trail

● Expansive dog park

● Community Lake

● Neighborhood playground

● Wetlands overlook

● Amenity pavilion

● Resort-style pool

● Close to charming old town Katy

“We are excited to have Ashton Woods as the builder in Phase 1,” says Grayson Nastri, Chief Investment Officer at Wilbow Corporation

Wilbow broke ground in early July 2024, with the first phase opening in the summer of 2025. For more information, visit www.wilbow.com.

ABOUT WILBOW

Established in 1988, Dallas-based Wilbow Corporation develops distinctive single-family home communities and provides land and lot banking for builders across the DFW and Houston metros. Wilbow Corporation is an independent subsidiary of the Melbourne, Australia-based Wilbow Group, owned by property developer William Bowness and his family. Learn more at www.wilbow.com.