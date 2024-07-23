Therapy Brands announces new version of TheraNest
New updates to industry-leading practice management software streamline admin work to let therapists spend more time with clients
We’ve enhanced our position as the best EHR for mental health professionals by adding the tools and features they need to spend less time on administrative work and more time on human work.”BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therapy Brands, the leading provider of software and services for mental health professionals, today announced the launch of the upgraded TheraNest platform. Designed for solo and small mental health practices, TheraNest significantly reduces the time spent on administrative tasks to allow mental health practitioners to focus on what truly matters: their clients.
— Jeffrey Shoreman, Chief Executive Officer
In response to the increasing complexity of mental health work in 2024, Therapy Brands added multiple new tools to TheraNest to reduce clicks, improve scheduling, and simplify billing.
“We heard from our customers that they want their software to make their lives easier," said Jeffrey Shoreman, Chief Executive Officer of Therapy Brands. “With this new update, we’ve enhanced our position as the best EHR for mental health professionals by adding the tools and features they need to spend less time on administrative work and more time on human work.”
The new TheraNest includes:
Improved Scheduling: A modern, intuitive UI reduces clicks and speeds up the setup for new appointments. Clients can schedule appointments faster with fewer clicks.
Customizable Cancellation Policy: TheraNest's new feature allows practices to automate charges for no-shows or missed appointments based on customized guidelines. This includes the flexibility to waive fees when necessary, providing a tailored approach to cancellation policies.
Fast Start Assistant: The new assistant makes setting up new accounts effortless and guides the practice owner through the process right from the start of their TheraNest trial.
Month-End Close: The enhanced month-end close functionality streamlines the reconciliation process and ensures accurate financial reporting for practices.
Task Manager: The new Task Manager feature helps practices stay organized and boost productivity. It allows users to assign tasks, set alerts, and deadlines, enhancing team coordination and ensuring smooth practice operations.
Strengthened Security: TheraNest now features enhanced security with the upcoming multi-factor authentication feature. This adds an extra layer of protection by sending a verification code to users' phones, ensuring secure access to the system.
Automated Billing: Our new Automated Billing handles everything from creating and processing invoices to submitting claims and posting ERAs, all customizable to a practice's specific needs, making for a more organized and effortless billing workflow.
Single Sign-On: TheraNest's upcoming Single Sign-On feature integrates with existing SSO technologies, providing a seamless and secure login experience for users.
"TheraNest has allowed us to simplify therapist availability management and scheduling for our rapidly scaling provider group, allowing therapists to get their schedules filled quickly." said Kathleen Mullaney, Vice President of Product at Octave.
Some of the new TheraNest features are available today, and the remaining features will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Practices who are interested in trying out TheraNest can sign up for a 21-day free trial at app.theraNest.com.
About Therapy Brands
Therapy Brands is the leading provider of software and services for mental health professionals. Our software solutions are used by more than 30,000 therapy practices, ranging from small independent practitioners to large enterprise organizations, for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, electronic medical records, e-prescribing, and billing solutions enable clients to spend more time with patients, get paid faster, and deliver better treatments. Learn more at www.therapybrands.com.
Nicole Lininger
Therapy Brands
+1 724-601-0337
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok