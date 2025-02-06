Therapy Brands Announces Plans to Integrate AI Across Its Product Portfolio

Therapy Brands is the leading provider of software and services for mental health professionals.

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY, MA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Therapy Brands , the leading provider of software and services for behavioral health professionals, today announced plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its portfolio of software and services solutions.“AI is a powerful tool that can eliminate repetitive tasks and free up therapists to spend more time with clients,” said Jeffrey Shoreman, Chief Executive Officer of Therapy Brands. “We believe in the concept of Human-Centered Healthcare AI, and we’re excited to add these capabilities to our portfolio in a manner that our customers can be confident is secure and responsible. We’re committed to deploying AI in an ethical, provider-centric model that ensures therapists maintain control over decisions.”According to a 2023 report by the American Medical Association (AMA), more than 35% of small and medium-sized mental and behavioral health practices have plans to adopt AI-powered tools in their EHR systems by the end of 2025.Following a “build once, deploy everywhere” model, Therapy Brands plans to develop AI modules that will be leveraged by multiple products in the company’s portfolio. In addition, Therapy Brands is developing a plug-and-play framework that will allow leading AI partners to plug their products directly into the Therapy Brands platform. As a key part of the company’s vision to deliver intelligent, whole-person care, its AI roadmap includes:Therapy note creation and enhancement will automatically enhance free-form text notes written by a therapist during a session. This feature will improve the note-taking process by providing concise and accurate summaries, enabling therapists to focus more on client care and less on administrative tasks.Automatically generated treatment plans will capture goals and objectives, interventions, resources, and progress evaluations, thus aiding in structured client care.RCM intelligence will help with insurance acceptance by automatically checking claims to ensure a higher likelihood of acceptance.On the services side of its business, Therapy Brands has already deployed intelligent agents to decrease denials via eligibility checks and improve payment posting in its revenue cycle management services.TheraNest will leverage AI to improve client care and therapist satisfactionTheraNest will be the first product from Therapy Brands to deploy AI seamlessly integrated into its workflow. Shipping in the second half of 2025, the new AI features in TheraNest will allow therapists to improve their efficiency and accuracy of the entire workflow, regardless of whether the client visit is in-person or via telehealth.TheraNest will leverage AI to enhance user experience, increase productivity, and reduce documentation errors, leading to better client care and higher therapist satisfaction. Features that will be added to TheraNest include:AI-generated progress notes. TheraNest will offer various note templates catering to individual and couples therapy sessions. These notes will be automatically generated from session recordings.Automatically generated notes from in-person or telehealth sessions. TheraNest will use AI to transcribe and summarize in-person session recordings into structured notes for streamlined documentation. It will also automatically generate detailed session notes from recorded telehealth conversations, all in the interest of ensuring accuracy and saving time.Generate notes via dictation or from typed data. TheraNest will allow therapists to dictate session details in real-time and transform spoken words into polished, professional notes, or therapists can use AI enhancement to convert typed inputs into comprehensive and organized session notes.Summarize notes for quick review. TheraNest will condense lengthy session notes into concise summaries, enabling quick access to key insights and session highlights.Availability of these new AI features will vary based on the product subscription.“I appreciate the commitment by Therapy Brands to responsibly bring AI to TheraNest, said Allison Howe, a Certified PACT therapist in private practice. “What matters most to me is spending my time helping couples and developing new ways to move our field forward. I’m excited to see how Therapy Brands will safely and ethically deploy AI to lighten my administrative load.”A key differentiator in Therapy Brands’ approach to AI is the company’s commitment to deploying AI responsibly in alignment with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Trustworthy AI Principles.All of Therapy Brands’ work in AI is done under the guidance of the company’s Responsible AI Principles. The policy has seven key tenets:Safety and Security: We protect trust by adhering to HIPAA and the highest security standards. Client data is never used to train AI models, ensuring Protected Health Information (PHI) remains secure.Privacy: We prioritize safeguarding privacy, using client information only with explicit consent and never beyond its intended purpose.Fair and Impartial: We design our AI solutions to meet the diverse needs of therapists and practices of all sizes and specialties. We take measures to mitigate bias and ensure equity.Transparent and Explainable: We provide clear visibility into how our AI tools operate. All AI-generated content is labeled, with explanations on how our tools support meaningful outcomes.Responsible and Accountable through Human Oversight: Our AI supports decision-making while ensuring therapists retain full control, with clarity and accountability safeguarding professional expertise.Robust and Reliable: We monitor and improve our AI tools to ensure they remain safe, effective, and responsive, supporting therapists and their clients.Empowering Therapists: Our AI tools streamline workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and enable therapists to focus on care.“At Therapy Brands, we help therapists expand their community impact and simplify their daily routines,” said Thuong (T) Van Le, Chief Technology Officer at Therapy Brands. “We believe in the power of technology to enhance care delivery, but only when it is used responsibly and ethically. With Augmented or Artificial Intelligence advancing in ways that can add value to a therapist’s practice, we are committed to applying it thoughtfully, safeguarding privacy, ensuring fairness, and keeping the therapist in control every step of the way.”For more information about Therapy Brands AI roadmap, please visit www.therapybrands.com/AI

