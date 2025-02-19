Therapy Brands Brings Market-Leading Fusion EHR Suite to the Adult Rehab Therapy Market

Fusion named as a top healthcare software solution by G2, the leader in online software reviews.

Fusion named as a top healthcare software solution by G2, the leader in online software reviews

We are honored that the therapists whom we serve appreciate the thoughtful innovation we continue to bring to Fusion.” — Kevin Smith, Chief Product Officer

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Therapy Brands , the leading provider of software and services to rehabilitative health professionals, today announced the expansion of its Fusion rehab therapy suite to the adult market. Already in use by more than 23,000 therapists and celebrated for its streamlined scheduling, documentation, and billing tools among pediatric practices, Fusion can now support any physical, occupational, and speech therapy practice – including practices serving pediatric, adult, and geriatric patients.In addition, G2 today named Fusion a Top 50 Best Healthcare Software solution. G2 rankings and awards are based on feedback from verified software buyers and users.“We are honored that the therapists whom we serve appreciate the thoughtful innovation we continue to bring to Fusion,” said Kevin Smith, Chief Product Officer at Therapy Brands. “This recognition from G2 further validates that our investments in Fusion are making a difference in the lives of therapists and their patients. We’re excited to help even more therapists as Fusion expands into the adult market.”New resources expand Fusion to serve the needs of adult patient journeysAccording to a 2022 studyi, the biggest barriers to rehab therapy for adults include the time commitment, logistical challenges of getting to the clinic like childcare, and the frequency of visits necessary to achieve results. Rehab therapy practices seeking to grow their practice can benefit from Fusion’s upcoming enhancements which help overcome these barriers.Shipping in the second half of 2025, Fusion will offer an expanded video library of home exercise programs (HEP) and real-time patient outcome tracking with remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM). This solution will drive higher patient engagement and accountability, while affording patients the flexibility needed to engage in a course of rehab treatment. The new content will include conditions and exercises unique to adult patients.RTM also unlocks new reimbursement opportunities for therapy practices. According to guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), by implementing RTM, an average patient case has the potential to generate an additional $160 in revenue for every 30-day billing cycle. Rehab clinics may apply the technology in several ways:Physical Therapy: Therapists can monitor adherence to home exercise programs via wearable devices, track pain and mobility metrics, and adjust treatment plans based on individual progress.Occupational Therapy: Therapists can evaluate performance in fine motor activities and daily tasks like cooking or dressing, while also refining assistive technology recommendations.Speech Therapy: Therapists can support articulation drills and swallowing therapy by reviewing recorded exercises and providing immediate feedback for tailored sessions.Additionally, new enhancements in Fusion’s billing capabilities enable easier reimbursement from Medicare. Medicare is the largest payer in adult populations with over 65 million recipients, and has evolving documentation and reimbursement rules for rehab therapists. Fusion now includes the following:Support for the Medicare 8-minute rule: Clinics can now calculate billable units based on the standards in Medicare’s 8-Minute Rule, which specifies how Medicare reimburses time-based therapy services.Documentation support for Medicare: To make it easier to document cases in accordance with Medicare requirements, Fusion added default activity lists for clinics and added clinical impression fields to the plan of care.Inclusion of the KX modifier: Fusion now supports use of the KX modifier, allowing clinics to justify the necessity of treatment to Medicare, preventing interruption of care.Looking ahead to later in 2025, Fusion will further reduce time spent on manual tasks by adding new features powered by artificial intelligence (AI). As Therapy Brands announced on February 6 , its vision to deliver intelligent, whole-person care includes the responsible application of AI. Fusion users will benefit from this technology investment, including new features like AI-enabled note enhancement, automatically generated treatment plans, and RCM intelligence to help with checking claims.Reducing administrative complexity for adult and pediatric rehab practicesTherapists too often face mountains of paperwork and manual, repetitive tasks. To help alleviate these burdens, Therapy Brands has expanded Fusion’s features to streamline patient scheduling, onboarding, and engagement for adult and pediatric rehab practices. These updates help foster stronger connections between therapists and patients, enabling practices to operate more efficiently while delivering exceptional care.“Fusion has transformed the way we manage our practice—it’s incredibly user-friendly, offers all the tools we need for our practice, and helps us provide better outcomes for our patients every day,” said Maddie Bolks, operations managers at Children’s Therapy Center, Inc.Recent enhancements in Fusion include:Patient appointment requests: Patients can request appointments through the Patient Portal, reducing scheduling complexities and allowing staff to focus on delivering care.Enhanced appointment reminders: Customizable reminder cadences help reduce no-shows by providing timely and tailored notifications that align with practice needs.Custom intake forms: Customizable forms simplify the intake process, enabling patients to complete them in advance. This ensures seamless patient data importation for efficient and accurate onboarding.Telehealth documentation improvements: Therapists can capture patient signatures for telehealth sessions, making it easier to ensure compliance and maintain complete documentation.“Rehab therapy practice owners face unrelenting administrative burdens. Among these are managing patient schedule changes and no-shows, responding to patient calls and emails, and sharing clinical and billing information” said Kristen Aleksa, Chief Customer Officer at Therapy Brands. “All of these take time away from practice leadership and patient care. That’s why we’re excited to offer features that help practices get back to helping their patients and community.”###About Therapy BrandsTherapy Brands is the leading provider of software and services for mental health professionals. Our software solutions are used by more than 30,000 therapy practices, ranging from small independent practitioners to large enterprise organizations, for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, electronic medical records, e-prescribing, and billing solutions enable clients to spend more time with patients, get paid faster, and deliver better treatments. Learn more at www.therapybrands.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.