Crave InfoTech Recognized as 2024 Leader in Digital Technology by NJBIZ
Crave InfoTech has been honored as one of the top innovative Leaders in Digital Technology for 2024 by NJBIZ, New Jersey’s leading business journal.PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crave InfoTech has been honored as one of the Top Innovative Leaders in Digital Technology for 2024 by NJBIZ, New Jersey’s leading business journal. This recognition highlights the company’s dedication to advancing digital transformation. It is an affirmation of our digital-first approach and commitment to simplifying business processes with our innovative AI-powered solutions.
NJBIZ's Leaders In Digital Technology program recognizes companies and individuals who excel in the digital realm and demonstrate outstanding technology leadership. The 2024 honorees include innovators who have made significant contributions to the digital space, particularly in artificial intelligence, healthcare technology, and digital transformation.
Crave InfoTech is facilitated for its groundbreaking work in warehouse automation, comprehensive end-to-end automation applications, and AI-driven innovative products. These contributions have significantly impacted enterprise mobility and digital transformation across various industries.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Shrikant Nistane, the digital transformation architect of Crave InfoTech said, “Earning the NJBIZ recognition as a leader in digital technology is both an honor and a catalyst for us. This award reflects our commitment to innovation and inspires us to push the envelope further in our quest for technological excellence. It's a collective victory for our team, and we are eager to continue developing top-notch solutions for future-ready enterprises.”
“We’re grateful to be recognized as a 2024 Leader in Digital Technology. This encourages us to accelerate our pace in assisting businesses with their digital transformation goals,” said Rick Brown, CRO of Crave InfoTech. “With comprehensive enterprise assessments and the integration of next-gen technologies like Generative AI and sustainable practices, we are confident our innovative solutions will keep our clients ahead in this fast-evolving digital world.”
About Crave InfoTech
Crave InfoTech, a global technology company, specializes in SAP Business Technology Platform, Digital Supply Chain, AI-driven innovations, and Industry 4.0 solutions. Their end-to-end applications streamline operations and drive efficiency across various industries. With a focus on driving innovation and optimizing operations, Crave InfoTech empowers businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals.
Debashree Kabi
Crave InfoTech
+1 253-310-5371
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram