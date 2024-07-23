WYDOT will be refueling avalanche infrastructure on Teton Pass, will cause brief delays

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be conducting helicopter operations to refuel the GazEx avalanche infrastructure on Wyoming State Highway 22, Teton Pass, tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The GazEx infrastructure uses explosions to trigger smaller, controlled avalanches to prevent dangerous, uncontrolled conditions above the highway. They are remotely operated by computer and are maintained and refueled by helicopter.

For the safety of the traveling public and the safety of WYDOT crews, the road must be briefly closed and free of moving traffic for helicopter operations to carry fuel to the unit. Ideally, motorists should only see brief delays as the helicopter travels to and from the unit on Teton Pass. Roadside flaggers will control traffic for the operation. Traffic will be stopped briefly while the helicopter takes off and crosses the highway, and then again when it returns over the highway and lands. Traffic should only be impacted twice for up to 5 minutes each time. The work is necessary for the preparation of winter avalanche operations on Teton Pass.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. To receive alerts on this and other road conditions and closures, drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.