108 Securities Introduces New Online Investment Platform and Alliances Unveiling Unique Global Investment Opportunities

Through our platform, expertise, and strategic relationships, 108 will provide a comprehensive suite of services to primarily high-quality private technology-based companies well-suited to be financed”LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 108 Securities Introduces New Online Investment Platform and Strategic Alliances, Unveiling Unique Global Investment Opportunities.
— Michael Crowley Founder & CEO
Ontario-based 108 Securities Inc. (“108”), a Canadian boutique investment bank, is launching an integrated platform for high-growth potential companies to transition from private to public. In addition, 108 announces new alliances with Exiteam Capital Partners, accessing Israel’s high-tech community and The Investors Coliseum.
‘Our fully integrated approach is to work closer with issuers before, during, and after they become public by facilitating and providing critical services to support their new ongoing public responsibilities and communications with their investors. Through our platform, expertise, and strategic relationships, 108 will provide a comprehensive suite of services to primarily high-quality private technology-based companies well-suited to be financed through the public markets. 108’s growth strategy of building strong relationships with technology hotspots around the globe, including the USA, Israel, and Europe, provides 108 with a consistent and high-quality investment pipeline.’ said Michael Crowley, 108 Securities Founder, President and CEO.
As part of this evolving strategy to source high-quality issuers, 108 has developed an alliance with Israel-based Exiteam Capital Partners Inc. (“Exit”), a leading venture capital firm introducing Israeli-based technology to the world through public listings.
With a prior track record of transactions since 2021, Exit’s mission is to assist and advise Israeli Technology companies looking for growth capital, which are well-positioned to move to the public markets. These companies typically generate meaningful revenues with well-developed products and require private equity and pre-public funding.
Exiteam has been established to identify the best of these companies to advise and assist them in raising capital and lead them through the Go-Public-Transaction (“GPT) process. "I'm thrilled to announce our partnership with 108 Securities to create innovative crowdfunding opportunities for Israeli tech companies. This collaboration will open new doors for promising startups, providing them with a unique path to access capital before listing on Canadian stock exchanges. We believe this initiative will foster growth, drive innovation, and strengthen ties between Israel's vibrant tech ecosystem and Canada's dynamic financial markets," said Ronnie Jaegermann, Founder & Ventures Partner Exiteam Capital Partners Ltd.
In direct support of this strategy, 108 has created a preferred relationship with The Investors Coliseum Inc. The Investors Coliseum is a trusted digital awareness portal that aims to bridge the gap between investing public and emerging companies. They have built long-standing relationships and welcome future-centric thinkers and opportunity seekers from all walks of life to access quality information on various industry and equity sectors. This, in turn, allows multiple audiences to increase their scope of understanding and helps them make strategic investment decisions and uncover investment opportunities in various equity sectors.
Spyros Karellas, CEO of The Investors Coliseum, commented: “We are extremely excited about this relationship to work closely with 108 Securities Inc. This collaboration will allow us to showcase and bring forth new and exciting investment opportunities to our subscribers and the overall investment community”.
In coordination with these collaborative relationships, 108 has developed a strong pipeline of highly curated future issuers that can benefit from a structured approach to the GPT process. 108 President Michael Crowley points out that “ many companies that go public in Canada are often orphaned as a direct result of not developing the proper structures, relationships and cost-effective processes to manage their business within the often complicated and sometimes overwhelming compliance, reporting and communications requirements associated with being a public company – and often a distraction to the primary focus of generating revenues and moving the business forward,"
About 108 Securities Inc.
Founded in 2011, 108 Securities Inc., ‘108’ is a registered Exempt Market Dealer with the Ontario Securities Commission and operates as a Canadian boutique investment bank with equity capital markets focus. 108 works with high-growth potential companies with proven products and large addressable global markets. The firm provides strategic and financial advice on mergers, acquisitions, sales, divestitures, and private capital services. 108 provides a unique platform of integrated services to support the successful transition of private companies to public companies. CONTACT Michael Crowley, Founder, President and CEO, 108 Securities, mcrowley@108securities.com
About Exiteam Capital Partners Ltd.
EXITEAM Capital Partners is an Israeli venture investing platform focusing on pre-ipo investment opportunities in Israeli technology companies. WE specialize in introducing Israeli based technology to the world through public listing on major Canadian stock exchanges. At EXITEAM we specialize in pre-IPO investing, offering unique opportunities for investors to invest in Israeli Technology companies before they go public in Capital markets around the world focusing on Canadian capital market. Our mission is to assist and advise Israeli Technology companies looking for growth capital, which are ripe for an IPO, but are seeking access to private equity and pre-IPO funding. EXITEAM has been established to identify the best of these companies to advise and assist them in raising capital and lead them through the IPO process. https://exit-team.com/
About The Investors Coliseum Inc.
With over 30 plus years of experience in the Canadian Capital Markets and Investor Relations arena, we understand that (now more than ever) the accurate and timely dissemination of information is critical to the investing public. It is from this notion the Coliseum was born. The Investors Coliseum is a dynamic new way for investors to acquire accurate and timely information on our featured public and private companies and their related industries and sectors. By bringing new exciting equity opportunities and companies into the Coliseum, our goal is to provide a top level of communication between themselves and the investing public. www.theinvestorscoliseum.com
