Superior Asset Quality and High-Growth Prospects Position Emerita for Lucrative Expansion

The 2022 - 2023 campaign marked a major milestone in Emerita Resources Corp’s (TSX – V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) journey with the ramp up of the Iberian Belt West Project to 15 drills, making it one of the largest drill campaigns in Europe. With the Company’s foundational target of completing the 70,000-meter drill program having been met, and a maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate set to be released in H1 2023, tremendous upside is set to be within reach for Emerita.
The Company’s flagship Iberian Belt West Project has shown that it has the potential to develop into a significant polymetallic producer of zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold. During the Company’s drill campaign, Emerita was able to delineate a significant deposit by identifying additional mineralization and higher precious metal grades relative to the historical resource. Ongoing drilling will continue to expand the resource as drilling has not yet closed off any of the deposits. With IBW continuing to remain open at depth and along strike, the project boasts potential to rapidly turn into an emerging developer in the region.
Major Upcoming Catalyst: Maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate
2022 - 2023 was a year where the Company focused not only on delineating the deposit, but also accelerating IBW towards a production decision. During Q1 2023, Emerita released a series of drill hole intercepts that returned some of the highest grade-thickness and deepest holes to date. With an interim Mineral Resource Estimate slated to exceed the historical resource, additional infill drilling is currently being performed in the deepest holes to tighten the gap in the area that will ultimately contribute towards the resource estimate.
(Figure1) Drilling activity being performed at the Iberian Belt West La Romanera Deposit. There are currently 15 drill rigs turning at IBW. Photo Source: Emerita Resources Corp.
According to Varun Arora, Analyst at Clarus Securities, based on drill assays to date, gold grades and silver grades have been approximately 40 percent and 15 percent higher versus the historical resource. Subsequent to the release of the Mineral Resource Estimate, Emerita is expected to explore how a pre-feasibility study or a preliminary economic assessment will fit into the next stage of the company’s value chain.
Pipeline of Quality Assets
Another asset with significant upside - Nuevo Tintillo - recently expanded to 14,500 hectares, more than double from the previous 6,875 hectares. In 2022, the Company completed a series of Airborne Electromagnetic surveys that identified at least 15 targets associated with high priority conductors that focused on the west side of the property that hosts the historical Santa Flora and Nazaret Mines, with the former reportedly produced 6% copper based on archival records. Detailed mapping of the geology has indicated similar stratigraphy to the Rio Tinto mine approximately 7 kilometers west, with detailed gravity surveys now complete that will further prioritize targets in advance of drilling in Q2 2023.
Although recent work was focused on La Romanera and La Infanta, Emerita’s underlying strength is the portfolio of quality assets in their pipeline in which the Company intends on unlocking their value. Exploration in El Cura and Nuevo Tintillo is expected to expand their footprint in the Iberian Pyrite Belt that will commence later this year.
(Figure2) Plan map showing drill hole trace surface projections including hole LR111 that intercepted 46.6 meters grading 0.3 % copper; 1.7 % lead; 2.7 % zinc; 4.21 g/t gold, 84.4 g/t silver at La Romanera Deposit. Photo Source: Emerita Resources Corp.
Growth Opportunities Awaiting
IBW’s growth has the potential to transform the deposit similar to neighbouring top tier mines in the jurisdiction. If project economics continue on trend, IBW’s in-situ valuation could be comparable to the likes of First Quantum’s Cobra Los Cruces and Sandfire’s Aguas Teñidas mine. Bids for metallurgical testing has been initiated from engineers experienced with operating in the Iberian Pyrite Belt.
The European Union recently passed legislation that will mandate 10%-40% of all mining, recycling, and processing of critical minerals used in the bloc must be done within the EU by 2030. Potentially deemed a “strategic project”, Emerita is positioned to benefit from a streamlined and predictable permitting process that will significantly reduce waiting times. This is in addition to the Spanish government’s previously announced commitment to growing the Iberian Pyrite Belt and designating underground mining as a strategically important activity.
Emerita also has a long-standing commitment to community engagement, environmentalism, and diversity as the Company was actively hiring young professionals across all internal departments this year. With a focus on developing the next generation of female leadership in mining, Emerita started an all-female drilling crew, one of the firsts in the region.
Environmental, Social, and Governance Initiatives:
The Company is also rapidly engaged in Environmental, Social, and Governance initiatives such as sponsoring local soccer teams, reforestation of trees prior to cultural festivals, use of non-toxic additives in drilling, and water re-circulation procedures.
(Figure 3) Emerita recently planted 170 trees prior to the "Romería" pilgrimage in honor of Santa Cruz during the 1st weekend of May in Paymogo, Huelva. Photo Source: Emerita Resources Corp.
Environmental and community preservation has proven to be significantly important for Emerita. This year, the Company started education seminars where they hosted local schools from all levels to teach about geology, biodiversity, and how innovation in mining is reducing environmental risks. Contractors and employees are also regularly updated about environmental standards and practices to ensure that workers on site have the right training to comply with the latest guidance and standards.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.