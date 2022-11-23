THE INVESTORS COLISEUM WELCOMES NEWEST FEATURED COMPANY BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE INC.
“THE FUTURE WILL BE BUILT WITH BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE.”
Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSX:SWAN)
“Black Swan Graphene Inc. is exactly the type of company that our followers and subscribers are looking for unique, innovative, and revolutionary.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Investors Coliseum (IC), a subsidiary of Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD. ("the Company”), is pleased to announce that Black Swan Graphene Inc. a (TSX-V: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) is the latest company to join www.theinvestorscoliseum.com.
— Spyros P. Karellas CEO, The Investors Coliseum
GRAPHENE: DELIVERS POTENTIAL WITHOUT LIMITS.
Graphene is over 200 times stronger than steel, is an excellent conductor of electricity and heat, and has unique light-absorbing properties. It has been dubbed a “wonder material” with researchers finding and patenting new applications and ways for graphene to change core industries.
MARKET OVERVIEW
Broadly speaking, graphene improves product performance and generally reduces costs for the customer. Just like carbon fibre experienced in the 1990’s, graphene market penetration is expected to accelerate rapidly with lower production costs and product availability.
Paul Hardy, VP Corporate Development– Commented
"As we embark on our digital brand awareness campaign, we are extremely pleased to be joining with Investors Coliseum. A company dedicated to bringing timely and accurate information to the investing public”
Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder stated:
“Black Swan Graphene Inc. is exactly the type of company that our followers and subscribers are looking for unique, innovative, and revolutionary. As the Coliseum continues to expand, we are extremely excited to be adding Black Swan Graphene Inc. to our digital awareness platform. Our commitment has and will always be to showcase exceptional companies with tremendous growth opportunities for the future. And that is exactly what we have done by adding such a forward- thinking company in such a unique growing and exciting space”
About Black Swan Graphene Inc.
Black Swan Graphene Inc. is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Québec as well as the proximity of the eventual graphite production sites of the province in order to establish a fully integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage. Black Swan’s graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd (“Thomas Swan”) over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation. For more information, please visit: www.blackswangraphene.com
Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD., its subsidiary Investors Coliseum and the website theInvestorscoliseum.com, (together, “Investors Coliseum”) is an online investor community and digital Awareness platform that connects active investors and small cap public and private companies in various markets and industry sectors. Investors Coliseum is not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory or securities bodies in any jurisdiction. Investors Coliseum has in no way passed upon the merits of any of the featured companies or current deals and has not reviewed the content of any disclosure provided by such companies for adequacy or accuracy.
