Fox Hunters Club dating app expands to Philadelphia and South Jersey, supports outreach event for Camden homeless
As a new resident of South Jersey, I’m eager to bring Fox Hunters Club to the area... Bringing attention to this worthwhile cause is an opportunity to give back to the community that I now call home.”PHILADELPHIA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fox Hunters Club– the first dating app for millennial women seeking committed relationships with Gen X and older men– announced today that it will expand to Philadelphia and South Jersey on Aug. 6. This marks the first major metropolitan addition to Fox Hunters Club’s service area since its launch in New York City in April.
“Philadelphia and the surrounding communities are vibrant, diverse, and full of singles,” said celebrity journalist and Fox Hunters Club founder Brownie Marie. “Intentional, age-gap dating is also on the rise, and Fox Hunters Club is the only platform meeting this growing demand. We've already seen organic traffic from Philadelphians, and the market is a great fit for the app's demographic.”
While a new “Night Mayor” and other initiatives continue to bolster Philly’s social scene, there is another type of social cause that warrants attention in and around the City of Brotherly Love.
The number of people experiencing homelessness unfortunately continues to increase in Philadelphia, according to the city’s 2023 Point In Time Count. Just across the Delaware River, a January report by the Camden City School District found that the district’s homelessness rate is significantly higher than similar districts in New Jersey.
To raise awareness of these issues, Fox Hunters Club is partnering with the nonprofit One Kind Act a Month for their “Blessing in the Bag” event in Camden on Aug. 10. Volunteers will bring bags of toiletry items such as shampoo and toothpaste, and walk the streets– spreading the word about the event, and passing out the bags to the homeless. Fox Hunters Club has already assembled dozens of toiletry bags, along with bags of clothing, to be distributed to those in need.
“As a new resident of South Jersey, I’m eager to bring Fox Hunters Club to the area,” Brownie Marie shared. “Simultaneously bringing attention to this worthwhile cause is an opportunity to give back to the community that I now call home.”
One Kind Act a Month hosts several charitable events across Philadelphia and South Jersey throughout the year– including a monthly “Pizza Party for the Homeless” in Atlantic City, and backpack distribution in Philadelphia. The nonprofit encourages the community to donate, volunteer, or simply spread the word about their initiatives.
“Tell your friends, your family, your coworkers about the event,” implored One Kind Act a Month founder Tim Turner. “It doesn’t work if people don’t come out.”
To learn more or participate in “Blessing in the Bag,” visit Eventbrite. The full schedule of One Kind Act a Month’s events appears on their website.
For more information about Fox Hunters Club, visit foxhuntersclub.com and follow @foxhuntersclub on Instagram, X, and Facebook.
About Fox Hunters Club:
Fox Hunters Club is the first dating app for millennial women seeking committed, non-transactional relationships with Gen X and older men. Debuting in New York City in April 2024, Fox Hunters Club is available on the App Store and Google Play.
