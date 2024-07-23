[Celebrating two anniversaries] Largest ever GMBPF introduces China-chic elements to create a carnival of business opportunities

MACAU, July 23 - The “Celebration of 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland‧2024 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” (2024GMBPF) will open on 25 July (Thursday) for four consecutive days at Cotai Expo Hall D, The Venetian Macao.

The event is dedicated to creating a summer carnival of “China chic + business opportunities + shopping experience” for traders and visitors. The China Chic Area will feature a series of exciting Chinese cultural activities, including Chinese traditional clothing, complemented by branded speciality products from Guangdong, Macao, and “Belt and Road” countries and regions, as well as business matching and negotiation scenarios for enterprises in the hotel and smart sectors, in an effort to meet market needs, facilitate transactions and co-operation, and attract investment through exhibitions. This is a must-attend event of the year.

Largest ever GMBPF with the highest number of booths

With a total exhibition area of more than 12,000 square metres, this year’s GMBPF is the largest in scale compared to previous editions. Focusing on the “1+4” industries, the event will have six exhibition areas, namely the Guangdong Branded Products Area, Macao Featured Products Area, The Belt and Road Area, Hotel Facilities & Services Area, Smart Devices Area and China Chic Area. A total of 501 booths will be set up at the event, an increase of about 10% compared to last year.

Accelerating the upgrading and transformation of the hotel industry chain

One of the highlights of the 2024GMBPF is its focus on the development of the hotel industry, which is expected to help consolidate Macao’s positioning as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure and implement the “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification. In the Hotel Facilities & Services Area, the hotel show room together with innovative smart installations will give traders and visitors an in-depth experience and understanding of the latest hotel facilities and products. On the first day of the event, the “Hotel and Tourism Brand Building and Development Forum” will be held to give new impetus to the upgrading and transformation of Macao’s hotel industry chain.

Exploring business opportunities for local China-chic brands

Another focus of this year’s event, China chic, is another attempt by the organisers to bring to the event the industries and products from mainland China that have become popular in recent years, following the introduction of semi-finished food products. A China Chic Area will be set up at the venue to showcase Chinese traditional clothing, sinology and tea ceremony, among other Chinese cultural elements. In addition, there will also be a series of activities inside and outside the venue, such as inviting nearly 1,000 Chinese traditional clothing enthusiasts to take photos at various spots in Macao, which will help create the atmosphere of a Chinese traditional clothing carnival while opening up business opportunities for local China-chic brands.

Enthusiastic response to around 150 pre-arranged matching sessions for traders

The organisers are devoted to optimising business-to-business (B2B) matching scenarios, enhancing the transactional function of GMBPF and further improving its role in “investment promotion through exhibitions”, building on the “sales promotion through exhibitions” of previous editions. The four-day event will present more than 50 passionate activities, including culinary demonstrations, product promotion sessions, forums, matching sessions and livestreaming sessions. These include three business matching sessions on facilities, services and products related to the hotel industry, the smart sector and China chic. These sessions have received an enthusiastic response from traders, for whom the organisers have pre-arranged around 150 matching sessions, hoping to help them find business partners through the activities.

Halal-certified food products on display at the exhibition

This year’s GMBPF has attracted 453 exhibitors, including 168 from Macao, 213 from Guangdong province and other provinces and cities in mainland China, and 72 from “Belt and Road” countries and regions. They will showcase branded products such as hotel facilities, smart devices, China-chic products, food products, daily necessities and jewellery, many of which are from renowned and long-established brands of Macao and mainland China. The organisers have specially invited local enterprises that have recently obtained Halal certification to participate in the event, to help them explore different markets for more business opportunities.

Celebrating two anniversaries with over 75,000 gifts for visitors

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Macao Special Administrative Region, the 2024GMBPF will offer visitors over 75,000 exquisite gifts to share the joy of the two anniversaries. A wealth of prizes and special offers await all visitors at the venue, including limited-time promotional products from exhibitors, a prize draw for purchases worth MOP300 or more at a single booth, and a grand prize draw with the admission ticket.

Open to trade visitors on 25 July and to the public from 26 to 28 July

The 2024GMBPF, jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, will be open to trade visitors from 11am to 6:30pm on 25 July (Thursday) and to the public from 10am to 8pm from 26 to 28 July (Friday to Sunday). The 2024GMBPF will provide six free shuttle bus routes in the Macao Peninsula and Taipa for participants to travel to and from the event venue.

GMBPF is not only a large economic and trade exchange event between Guangdong and Macao, but also a professional exhibition accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI). For more information about the Fair, please visit the official website at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, call (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.