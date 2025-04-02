Register for “UTM First Lecture”: A journey of exploration from Campus to Career

MACAU, April 2 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) will hold the “UTM First Lecture” event on 12 April 2025 (Saturday), offering participants a unique opportunity to explore the tourism and related industry. Registration is now open to students, parents and the public from Macao and neighboring regions.

Coinciding with its 30th anniversary, UTM has specially partnered with four leading leisure enterprises (listed in no particular order): Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Sands China Limited and SJM Resorts, S.A., to create this “Campus + Industry” in-depth exploration journey, helping students plan their future career paths in advance and make academic choices that better suit their needs.

The opening ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM at the Forward Building of UTM Taipa Campus, featuring lectures and sharing sessions from the Faculty of Innovative Hospitality Management, Faculty of Creative Tourism and Smart Technologies, and postgraduate programmes, where faculty members will share the diverse programme content and campus life.

Following the opening ceremony, student ambassadors will lead participants to visit university facilities including the Heritage Lab, iRetail Lab, educational kitchens and Educational Residence, experiencing the university's teaching characteristics that emphasise both theory and practice. Subsequently, students can choose from four different industry visit routes according to their interests, in order to gain in-depth understanding of core industry operations, including “GEG’s Art of Management: Exploring Galaxy International Convention Center”, “Melco Resorts’ distinguished MICHELIN-Starred restaurant operations”, “A Journey of Culinary Culture with Sands China”, and “SJM’s Creative Innovations in Classic Cuisine”.

The event is free of charge with limited spaces. Interested participants need to register online in advance. For details, please visit UTM website https://www.utm.edu.mo/s/2025firstlecture_apply or scan the QR code on posters. For inquiries, please contact UTM Public Relations Team (Tel: 8598 3023 / 1559 or Email: pr@utm.edu.mo).