Invitation of tenders for rainwater pumping station in Avenida dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental

MACAU, April 2 - To alleviate the situation in which Taipa Old Village gets flooded easily during heavy rain, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) launches the drainage optimisation project of Old Taipa Village in order. The first phase involves the invitation of tenders for the construction works of rainwater pumping station in Avenida dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental. The new rainwater pumping station aims to increase the drainage capacity and alleviate the flooding in the area. The mentioned project has been introduced to the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs and the Community Service Consultative Council respectively.

Taipa Old Village is a low-lying area. Though IAM has continuously carried out maintenance and de-clogging of the drainage pipes, the whole rainwater box culvert spanning from Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança to Avenida dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental becomes full during periods of continuous heavy rain and high tide and the rainwater cannot be effectively drained even if the existing pipes are normal with no blockages.

To increase the drainage capacity, IAM will construct a new rainwater pumping station and new box culvert in an area of about 500 square metres located in the junction of Avenida dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental and Rua Marginal dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental near the cycle track. The pumping station is to be equipped with 8 water pumps with drainage capacity of 37.6 square metres per second, which is equivalent to the drainage of the volume of water in a standard swimming pool in about 50 seconds. The new pumping station and box culvert facilitates the increase in rainwater drainage capacity of the box culvert in Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança and Old Taipa Village during periods of high tide and heavy rain.

The invitation of tenders for construction works of the rainwater pumping station in Avenida dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental has been carried out. The area of the pumping station does not involve occupation and use of roads and the existing cycle track, so the impact on traffic is expected to be low during the construction period. As the project is launched, the next phase will involve the construction of a small-scale booster rainwater pumping station in a corner of Olympic Sports Centre – Stadium to share the pressure on the existing rainwater pumping station in Pai Kok and hasten the drainage of rainwater. Procedures for invitation of tenders for the project are expected to be launched within this year.