Pain Clinics Optimize Police Officers’ Health And Societal Safety; Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic BC Canada

Pain Clinics Optimize The Health Of Injured Police Officers To Enhance Their Careers and Societal Safety; Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic BC Canada
Pain clinics provide effective post-injury rehabilitation care and recovery for injured police officers.”SURREY, BC, CANADA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Police officers have a high risk of work-related injuries. The injuries may be caused by personal equipment, procedures, maneuvers, or other law enforcement activities. Most of these occupational injuries are musculoskeletal and may be complicated by chronic pain or functional limitations. Occupational injuries negatively impact the officers concerned, their career, and their relationships. Such chronic injury and pain cause loss of policing hours, lesser public safety, and higher taxpayer costs. This multifaceted societal problem is usually mitigated by specialized post-injury rehabilitation medical care provided by specialist pain clinics like the Salem Pain Clinic in British Columbia, Canada.
The Salem Pain Clinic has provided post-injury rehabilitation treatments for many injured active-duty police officers in Canada. This was highlighted in a contemporary research publication by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade and the Salem Pain Clinic. The peer-reviewed research article on Pain Management and Sociology Implications was published in the Anesthesiology And Pain Medicine journal in May 2024.
Police officers with occupational injuries deserve prompt and efficient post-injury treatment. The medical treatment must include multimodal and effective pain management to enable exercises and functional recovery. The specialized care must also involve long-term multidisciplinary active rehabilitation therapy toward sustainable functioning, occupational capability, and return to work. Indeed, the post-injury rehabilitation care provided by specialist pain clinics is essential for the prompt and complete recovery of injured police officers. This medical care enhances the career longevity of police officers and their personal lives. Furthermore, it benefits public safety, taxpayers, and the society.
Dr Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist and pain physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is a clinical professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, China, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Jamaica, Tanzania, Namibia, Britain, Zambia, Iran, Botswana, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Canada. He has published 44 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed medical journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist clinic and research center in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic specialize in researching and managing pain, injury rehabilitation, insomnia, public safety, substance misuse, neuropathy, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.
