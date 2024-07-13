Community Pain Clinics Bridge Major Gaps In Primary And Specialist Care; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic BC Canada
Essential Support Needed For Community Pain Clinics To Bridge Major Gaps In Primary And Specialist Care; Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic BC Canada
Community pain clinics are essential bridges for the significant gaps in primary and specialist healthcare”SURREY, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people in the Canadian province of British Columbia (BC) do not have access to primary healthcare. Additionally, most people lack adequate access to healthcare for addiction, pain, and mental health disorders. Recent clinical research showed that many chronic pain patients attending a community pain clinic in British Columbia lacked regular primary healthcare providers. The peer-reviewed study highlighted the problem of healthcare staff harassment caused by patients and showed that half of the harasser patients lacked regular primary healthcare providers. The study indicates that a lack of continuous healthcare provision contributes to negative patient behavior. The prospective clinical study was published in the Anesthesiology And Pain Medicine journal by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, collaborators, and the Salem Pain Clinic, Surrey, BC, Canada.
— Olumuyiwa Bamgbade
The Salem Pain Clinic is a specialist community pain clinic that provides multimodal healthcare for government-insured patients. Community pain clinics provide comprehensive healthcare for pain, sleep, post-trauma, psychological, and substance misuse disorders. These clinics reduce emergency services utilization. They can mitigate substance misuse and mental health crises that usually lead to avoidable fatal police shootings. Community pain clinics ensure the safe prescribing of opioids and sedatives, thereby enhancing public safety. Additionally, they maintain healthcare for patients who have lost their primary healthcare providers. These clinics enable chronic pain patients to access other specialists, including surgeons, psychiatrists, rheumatologists, physiatrists, and cardiologists. Indeed, community pain clinics are essential bridges for the significant gaps in primary and specialist healthcare.
Dr Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist and pain physician trained in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the USA, and South Korea. He is a clinical professor at institutions in Europe, Africa, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, China, the USA, Jamaica, Iran, the United Kingdom, Namibia, Rwanda, Zambia, Botswana, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Tanzania, and Canada. He has published 44 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed medical journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist clinic and research center in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic specialize in researching and managing pain, substance misuse therapy, insomnia, neuropathy, public safety, injury rehabilitation, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.
References
Azpiri J. Nearly 60% of British Columbians find it difficult to access a doctor or have no access at all; 36% in B.C. find difficulty getting a doctor's appointment, and 23% don't have a doctor but want one. CBC News 2022; (September 8).
Bamgbade O A, Sonaike M T, Adineh-Mehr L, et al. Pain Management and Sociology Implications: The Sociomedical Problem of Pain Clinic Staff Harassment Caused by Chronic Pain Patients. Anesth Pain Med. 2024;14(2):e144263.
Brend Y. British Columbia has country's highest rate of police-involved deaths, groundbreaking CBC data reveals. CBC News 2018; (April 5).
EIN Presswire. Initiatives Needed To Mitigate Pain Clinic Staff Harassment Caused By Patients. Fox 8 News 2024; (June 5).
EIN Presswire. Initiatives Needed To Protect Healthcare Staff From Workplace Sexual Harassment Caused By Patients. Fox 21 News 2024; (June 27).
Lalonde M. Teen shot by police not a case of 'suicide by cop,' coroner concludes: Calls for better police training in mental health interventions and more communication between health and school systems. Montreal Gazette 2022; (November 9).
Nicholson K., & Marcoux J. Most Canadians killed in police encounters since 2000 had mental health or substance abuse issues. CBC News 2018; (April 4).
Petrovich C. British Columbia police shooting video sparks calls for new probe: Mentally ill man crawling when killed by Vancouver officer's shot. CBC News 2012; (May 28).
Skrypnek J. Patient-led report calls for primary care reform in B.C. Sooke News Mirror 2023; (September 19).
Tasker J P. Massive new survey finds widespread frustration with access to primary health care: Our Care Initiative finds primary care is the top concern as 6 million people go without a family doctor. CBC News 2024; (February 27).
Olumuyiwa Bamgbade
Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic
+1 778-628-6600
salem.painclinic@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other