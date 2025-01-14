Resourcefulness Initiatives Enhance Health and Social Care Sustainability; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic Canada

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Rational resourcefulness initiatives improve health and social care systems' sustainability, equity, and efficacy, including the UN’s SDGs. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Rational resourcefulness initiatives will enable more sustainable, equitable, and effective healthcare and social care systems” — Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rational resourcefulness in health and social care utilizes resources creatively to improve results while being sustainable and cost-effective. Society should focus more on initiatives that promote how rational resourcefulness can ensure more sustainable, equitable, and effective health and social care systems. The principles of rational resourcefulness were highlighted in a scientific publication by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade , the Salem Pain Clinic, and a multinational research team. The peer-reviewed paper was published in the SVOA Medical Research journal in December 2024. The journal article "Acute Lethal Hepato-Bronchial Fistula: Emergency Perioperative Management Using Two Single-Lumen Endotracheal Tubes for Lung Isolation" describes a life-threatening hepato-bronchial fistula case. The patient needed emergent surgery, but suitable double-lumen endotracheal tubes and bronchial blockers used for lung isolation surgery were unavailable. However, the anesthesiologists innovatively used two small cuffed single-lumen endotracheal tubes to isolate the lungs. The effective perioperative management of this emergency hepato-bronchial fistula case shows the necessity of adaptation and inventiveness in healthcare.Resourcefulness initiatives may be beneficial in diverse resource situations in healthcare and social services. Telemedicine systems deliver healthcare and social care, lower patient travel expenses, maximize provider time, and guarantee continuity of service, especially in underserved or rural areas. Initiatives may be employed to coordinate social services and healthcare to meet both non-medical and medical needs. This integrated care model optimizes resource utilization, lowers hospital readmissions, and improves outcomes for patients with complex needs. Appropriate training of local community members can promote health or social education and preventive care. This improves community access to healthcare and social care and lessens the strain on providers. Additionally, linking patients to non-clinical services, such as exercise programs or arts-based therapies, may address social determinants of health. This social prescribing reduces reliance on medical interventions and improves overall well-being. Additionally, specific tasks can be appropriately delegated to less specialized staff under supervision. This form of task-shifting optimizes workforce efficiency and addresses staff shortages. Artificial intelligence and predictive data analytics can prioritize resource allocation based on patient needs. Indeed, this minimizes waste and ensures critical resources are directed to high-priority areas. Electronic health records also enable better data sharing across care providers, enhancing continuity of care and reducing duplicate work.These initiatives highlight how rational resourcefulness can improve health and social care systems' sustainability, equity, and effectiveness. Furthermore, rational resourcefulness will enhance societal progress and promote the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) include: SDG 1= End poverty in all its forms everywhere; SDG 2= End hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition; SDG 3= Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages; SDG 4= Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all; SDG 5= Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls; SDG 6= Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all; SDG 7= Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all; SDG 8= Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all; SDG 9= Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation; SDG 10= Reduce inequality within and among countries; SDG 11= Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable; SDG 12= Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns; SDG 13= Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts; SDG 14= Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development; SDG 15= Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss; SDG 16= Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all level; SDG 17= Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development.Dr. Bamgbade is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Iran, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Jamaica, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, public safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferencesBamgbade OA, Adebayo SA, Otegbeye AU, Alawa FB, Lawal OO, Okpeki JR, Hoggar SK, Ossai OS, Samuel-Ogunnoiki PM, Mulenga JM, Atcham Amougou LM, Gitonga GG. Acute Lethal Hepato-Bronchial Fistula: Emergency Perioperative Management Using Two Single-Lumen Endotracheal Tubes for Lung Isolation. SVOA Medical Research. 2024; 2:3,56-59.EIN Presswire. Rational Resourcefulness Initiatives Promote Healthcare Outcomes. Blackfacts.com 2025; (Jan 10).EIN Presswire. Initiatives Needed To Mitigate Pain Clinic Staff Harassment Caused By Patients. Fox 8 News 2024; (June 5).EIN Presswire. Community Pain Clinics Bridge Major Gaps In Primary And Specialist Care. Fox 21 News 2024; (July 13).EIN Presswire. Pain Clinics Optimize Police Officers’ Health And Societal Safety. KTLA 5 News 2024; (July 23).Hsu P-Y, Liou C-F. Impact of patient resourcefulness on cancer patients’ pain management and medical opioid use: A cross-sectional study. European Journal of Oncology Nursing. 2025; 74,102771.Mansfield, L. Resourcefulness, reciprocity and reflexivity: the three Rs of partnership in sport for public health research. International Journal of Sport Policy and Politics. 2016; 8(4):713-729.Michaelis TL, Carr JC, McKelvie A, Spivack A, Lerman MP. Health resourcefulness behaviors: Implications of work-health resource trade-offs for the self-employed. Journal of Business Venturing Insights. 2023; 20:e00432.Musil CM, Wallace MK, Jeanblanc AB, Toly VB, Zauszniewski JA, Burant CJ. Theoretical and Operational Consideration of Mindfulness, Resilience, and Resourcefulness. West J Nurs Res. 2021; 43(3):210-218.Peters LER, Shannon G, Kelman I, Meriläinen E. Toward resourcefulness: pathways for community positive health. Glob Health Promot. 2022; 29(3):5-13.Toly VB, Zauszniewski JA, Wang M, Russell KN, Ross K, Musil CM. Efficacy of a Resourcefulness Intervention to Enhance the Physical and Mental Health of Parents Caring for Technology-dependent Children at Home: A Randomized Controlled Trial. J Pediatr Health Care. 2024; 38(3):337-353.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.