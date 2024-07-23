Japan’s Minister of Defense visits Sweden

SWEDEN, July 23 - On 25 July, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson will receive a visit from Japan’s Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara for a bilateral meeting at the Maritime Museum in Stockholm.

Mr Jonson and Mr Kihara will arrive together at the Maritime Museum in a combat vessel operated by the Swedish Navy at 09.45.

Photo and film journalists are invited to register their interest in documenting the disembarkation, the subsequent honorary guard and the beginning of the bilateral meeting.

Participating journalists should be in place from 09.15. Participation is only possible subject to available space and after confirmed registration (see press contact below).