Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,284 in the last 365 days.

Japan’s Minister of Defense visits Sweden

SWEDEN, July 23 - On 25 July, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson will receive a visit from Japan’s Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara for a bilateral meeting at the Maritime Museum in Stockholm.

Mr Jonson and Mr Kihara will arrive together at the Maritime Museum in a combat vessel operated by the Swedish Navy at 09.45.

Photo and film journalists are invited to register their interest in documenting the disembarkation, the subsequent honorary guard and the beginning of the bilateral meeting.

Participating journalists should be in place from 09.15. Participation is only possible subject to available space and after confirmed registration (see press contact below).

You just read:

Japan’s Minister of Defense visits Sweden

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more