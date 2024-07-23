Karger Publishers Makes Science More Accessible with New Video Summary for Research Findings
Sci60 helps researchers communicate their published research in a visually appealing and digestible video summary, ensuring exposure through social media.
Our commitment to making science more accessible is demonstrated by the launch of Sci60 as a new product within our publication extenders outreach services.”BASEL, SWITZERLAND, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karger Publishers, a leading publisher of scientific and medical content, now offers researchers access to ‘Science in 60 Seconds’ (Sci60), a 1-minute video summary that captivates research and highlights key findings, augmenting published journal articles.
— Alastair Cook, Head of Commercial Operations, Outreach.
Developed in response to popular demand among academic researchers, Sci60 offers an optimal and cost-effective alternative to more elaborated animations. Ideally suited for social distribution, the Sci60 format ensures maximum visibility and impact. It comes with a guaranteed reach of 25,000 impressions through tailored social media campaigns included in the service.
"Short videos and reels, such as Sci60, enhance the possibility for researchers to communicate their findings to a larger audience on social media platforms,” says Alastair Cook, Head of Commercial Operations, Outreach. "Our commitment to making science more accessible is demonstrated by the launch of Sci60 as a new product within our publication extenders outreach services."
As part of Karger’s approach to increase public understanding of science through 2D/3D animations, podcasts, infographics and more, Sci60 contributes to the portfolio. Its specialty is condensing intricate scientific discoveries into succinct 60-second narratives. The streamlined process ensures prompt turnaround with minimal input required, while expert editors maintain the accuracy and integrity of the research findings every step of the way.
A product of Karger Publishers, Sci60 builds upon Karger’s century-long commitment to excellence in scientific and medical research. For almost a decade, Karger’s science communications team has created hundreds of outreach pieces for researchers under the SciAni, Researchpod, Research Features and Research Outreach product brands in almost every academic institution in the UK and many abroad. These pieces have attracted over 100 million impressions in total.
For more details and video examples, please have a look at the Sci60 website.
