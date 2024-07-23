Presidency on South African delegation arriving in Munich ahead of the AIDS 2024 International Conference

The South African delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, has today, 21 July 2024, arrived in Munich, Germany, ahead of the 25th International AIDS Conference, scheduled for 22 – 26 July 2024, under the theme – “Put people first”.

This year’s conference theme, underscores a clarion call for all key role players to strengthen efforts in deepening human rights, providing adequate health care facilities and protecting civil rights. AIDS 2024 Conference, offers a platform to address persistent challenges which impact negatively on countries overall HIV response.

Deputy Minister Phaahla is supported by the SA Patron of the Global Alliance for ending AIDS in children by 2030, Mrs. Humile Mashatile, the SANAC Chief Executive Officer, Dr Thembisile Xulu, Health Department Director General, Dr Sandile Buthelezi, a team of health scientists, civil society activists, social partners, as well as senior government officials.

This important world’s largest and most influential conference on HIV/AIDS, will feature discussions amongst others; key population-led innovations, artificial intelligence and digital technology in healthcare provision, HIV and climate change, prevention of vertical transformation, and also consider lessons from COVID-19 on misinformation.

In this regard, the SA Global Alliance Patron, Mrs. Humile Mashatile, will participate in panel discussions focused on, “Connecting data, programmes and communities with the view to contribute in defining Global Alliance Roadmap to Ending AIDS in Children by 2030”. Mrs Mashatile will also meet with the Executive Director of UNAIDS, Ms Winnie Byanyima, to outline the strategic plans and programmes developed by key South African role-players, geared towards ending AIDS in Children by 2030.

The Human Sciences research Council (HSRC) of South Africa, which is Africa’s largest dedicated social science and humanities research agency and policy think tank, will utilise the opportunity at the 25th AIDS Conference, to present a study on South African HIV Prevalence, Incidence and Behavior (SABSSM) survey results. This critical work by HSRC, signifies an important legacy collection of public data that has contributed to the improvement of lives for citizens.

Deputy Minister Phaahla and delegation joins world activists in confronting challenges and identifying opportunities to accelerate progress in HIV science, policy and initiatives, to foster a more resilient, equitable and sustainable international community.

Media enquiries: Sam Matome Bopape on 082 318 5251 or Nelson Dlamini on 078 731 0313.