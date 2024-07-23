Sriyangani Dhanapala Appointed as the First Female Resort Manager at Cinnamon Bentota Beach
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sriyangani Dhanapala as the first female Resort Manager of Cinnamon Bentota Beach. She took on the role, becoming one of the youngest and the first female Resort Manager within the group.
In her new role as Resort Manager, Sriyangani will oversee all operations at Cinnamon Bentota Beach, ensuring the highest standards of service, enhancing guest satisfaction, and driving the resort's growth and innovation. Her leadership is expected to elevate the resort's reputation as a premier destination in Sri Lanka.
"We are delighted to welcome Sriyangani Dhanapala to Cinnamon Bentota Beach," said Johan Aschan, General Manager of Cinnamon Bentota Beach and Area Vice President of Sri Lanka Resorts of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts. "Her extensive experience and passion for excellence align perfectly with our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences to our guests. We are confident that under her leadership, Cinnamon Bentota Beach will continue to thrive and set new benchmarks in the industry."
With over a decade in the hospitality industry, Sriyangani began her career in Brand Marketing for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts. She has managed diverse marketing projects, strategic research, and longterm business planning. Collaborating with global travel and tourism experts, she enhanced her expertise and network. Driven by her passion, she transitioned into operations, focusing on Brand Quality Assurance and Development to improve customer experience. In eight years, she advanced to leadership roles, including Director of Brand Development for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and Assistant Vice President at the John Keells Group.
Sriyangani Dhanapala expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, stating, "I am honoured to join the team at Cinnamon Bentota Beach and to be part of such a prestigious Resort. I look forward to working with our talented team to create memorable experiences for our guests and to contribute to the continued success of this beautiful resort."
Cinnamon Bentota Beach, located on the stunning southern coast of Sri Lanka, is renowned for its luxurious accommodations, breathtaking views, and world-class amenities. The resort offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, making it a preferred destination for travellers from around the globe.
Sriyangani holds a BSc in Business Management (First Class Honours) from the University of Wayamba Sri Lanka and a Master of Business Administration (First Class Honours) from the Postgraduate Institute of Management. She is also a certified trainer, dedicated to building soft skills capabilities among youth.
Dinali Ruhunuhewa
Dinali Ruhunuhewa
