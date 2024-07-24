Award-winning Author Bud Megargee captivated the heart of NYC's Times Square with an INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD win
Bud Megargee's "The Afterlife Experience - How Our Association With Nature's Elements Shapes the Outcome" Featured in NYC's Times Square
Bud Megargee was among an exclusive list of worldwide authors awarded by the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and was showcased in NYC Times Square.
Bud's current and past multi-winning placements in the Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award cements his place in the spiritual genre”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bud Megargee's latest book in his series about the afterlife received recognized as the 2024 Winner in the Spirituality category, and was showcased in the heart of Manhattan with an Independent Press Award billboard.
The program, curated by publisher Ted Olczak of the "INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and NYC BIG BOOK AWARD" magazine, is a celebration of book excellence that promotes a select group of key titles from the awards programs.
"The Afterlife Experience - How Our Association With Nature's Elements Shapes the Outcome" by Bud Megargee was just recognized as the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD's 2024 winner in the Spirituality category at its award dinner and ceremony, https://www.independentpressaward.com/awardsdinner. The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD is one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators.
Olczak said "It truly is a heartening experience to highlight Megargee's book 'The Afterlife Experience - How Our Association With Nature's Elements Shapes the Outcome' in New York City's Times Square. Bud's current and past multi-winning placements in the Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award cements his place in the spiritual genre".
"The Afterlife Experience - How Our Association With Nature's Elements Shapes the Outcome" by Bud Megargee
What is an illuminated moment of truth?
It is a time when we have an opportunity to break free from conventional understandings and seek alternative points of view.
The Afterlife Experience seeks to be that moment of truth for readers who are brave enough to dive in.
In his latest book, Bud Megargee takes readers on a journey to better understand how energy created by the elements of water, fire, air and earth can interact with the human experience and even have the potential to affect the afterlife. Through input from Socratic-like narratives, Bud learns that these elements radiate negative and positive energies that are powerful enough to penetrate the entire human existence.
In 2024, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”
The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and open to independent authors and publishers. To see this year's list of winners, please visit https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024winners
Read Megargee's first book in the series, "Soul Afterlife: Beyond the Near-Death Experience", which was recognized by the NYC Big Book Award in 2022 as a Distinguished Favorite in Spirituality.
To find out more about the author, please visit: https://budmegargee.com/about
