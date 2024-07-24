Award-winning Author Bud Megargee captivated the heart of NYC's Times Square with an INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD win

Bud Megargee's "The Afterlife Experience - How Our Association With Nature's Elements Shapes the Outcome" Featured in NYC's Times Square 2024 Independent Press Award Winner The Afterlife Experience - How Our Association With Nature's Elements Shapes the Outcome Author Bud Megaree 2024 Independent Press Award Winner

Bud Megargee was among an exclusive list of worldwide authors awarded by the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and was showcased in NYC Times Square.

Bud's current and past multi-winning placements in the Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award cements his place in the spiritual genre” — Ted Olczak, Publisher of the Independent Press Award magazine