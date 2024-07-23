St. Albans Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24H2000433

Detective Trooper Brandon Degre

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations – St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2024 at approximately 12:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Greenwood Cemetery, St Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

ACCUSED: Darren Martell

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 22, 2024, state police detectives were attempting to locate Darren Martell, 23, in St. Albans, for an interview related to the homicide investigation involving Roberta Martin of Enosburgh, VT. Martell was one of numerous people being interviewed for the investigation involving Martin’s death. Detectives encountered Martell at approximately 12:00 PM, on a public path in a wooded area between the St. Albans Town Educational Center and the 55+ community located on Gricebrook Road. As detectives approached Martell they observed him masturbating and when he saw the detectives walking toward him, he fled into the woods. Additional detectives, troopers, and officers from the St. Albans Police Department responded to secure the area and conduct a search for Martell. The St. Albans Town Educational Center went into a “lockdown” as law enforcement searched the wooded area around the school. Martell was located and arrested a short time later and brought to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Martell was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division on 07/23/24 for a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. § 2601, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. Martell remains incarcerated at NWSCF.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/23/24

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

LODGED-LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.