Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,336 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

   

CASE#: 24H2000433

Detective Trooper Brandon Degre                         

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigations – St Albans                     

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2024 at approximately 12:00 PM 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Greenwood Cemetery, St Albans, VT 

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Darren Martell 

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

On July 22, 2024, state police detectives were attempting to locate Darren Martell, 23, in St. Albans, for an interview related to the homicide investigation involving Roberta Martin of Enosburgh, VT.  Martell was one of numerous people being interviewed for the investigation involving Martin’s death.  Detectives encountered Martell at approximately 12:00 PM, on a public path in a wooded area between the St. Albans Town Educational Center and the 55+ community located on Gricebrook Road.  As detectives approached Martell they observed him masturbating and when he saw the detectives walking toward him, he fled into the woods.  Additional detectives, troopers, and officers from the St. Albans Police Department responded to secure the area and conduct a search for Martell.  The St. Albans Town Educational Center went into a “lockdown” as law enforcement searched the wooded area around the school.  Martell was located and arrested a short time later and brought to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. 

 

At the conclusion of the investigation, Martell was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 bail.  He is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division on 07/23/24 for a violation of Title 13 V.S.A. § 2601, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct.  Martell remains incarcerated at NWSCF. 

  

COURT ACTION: YES 

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/23/24  

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division 

LODGED-LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility 

BAIL: $1,000 

MUG SHOT: Attached 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more