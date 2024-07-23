Jevon Wooden to Speak on Empathetic Leadership at ATD Houston 2024

Jevon Wooden speaking to an audience

Speech to Address Critical Need for Empathetic Leadership in Today's Workplace

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jevon Wooden, CEO of BrightMind Consulting Group, has been selected as a keynote speaker for the ATD Houston 2024 Talent Development Conference and Expo on September 26, 2024. His presentation, "The Empathy Advantage – Build Stronger Teams, Drive Innovation, and Cultivate an Inclusive Culture," addresses the critical need for empathetic leadership in today's challenging workplace climate.

Wooden's keynote will cover the five pillars of unleashing the power of empathetic leadership—providing actionable strategies to transform leadership styles and unlock team potential. Attendees will learn to cultivate trust, collaboration, and innovation, ultimately creating workplaces where every employee feels valued and motivated.

"The Empathy Advantage is not just a leadership philosophy; it's necessary for organizations that want to thrive in the 21st century," said Wooden. "I'm excited to share this actionable roadmap with ATD Houston attendees and help them create more positive and productive work environments."

About BrightMind Consulting Group

BrightMind Consulting Group is a leading provider of leadership development and organizational culture solutions. Their mission is to empower leaders and teams to achieve their full potential through emotional intelligence, empathy, and effective communication.

About ATD Houston

ATD Houston is a chapter of the Association for Talent Development (ATD), the world's largest association dedicated to those who develop talent in organizations. ATD Houston provides professional development opportunities, networking events, and resources to support talent development professionals in Houston.

To learn more about the ATD Houston 2024 Talent Development Conference and Expo or to register, please visit https://tdhouston.org/event-5731906.

For more information about Jevon Wooden, visit https://jevonwooden.com.