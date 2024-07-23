Sleep in Heavenly Peace Appoints Chad Sanders as Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Sanders as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors. Sanders, a seasoned retail executive with over 25 years of experience, brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the organization.
As the Merchandising Vice President of Lumber for Lowe's Companies, Inc., Sanders has demonstrated a strong commitment to serving customers and driving growth. His expertise in supply chain and retail management, strategic planning, and team development will be invaluable as SHP continues to expand its mission of providing beds to children in need.
“We are thrilled to welcome Chad as Vice-Chair of our Board of Directors,” said Eddie Arnold, Chairman of the Board. “His proven leadership and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in guiding SHP as we work to address the critical issue of child bedlessness.”
Since SHP’s first bed build event in 2012, Lowe’s has supported SHP’s mission to end child bedlessness. Lowe’s financial support ranges from local chapter sponsorships to national grants, large-scale bed building events and more. Every SHP bed built is made possible in part due to Lowe’s.
Sanders expressed his enthusiasm for serving on the SHP Board, stating, “I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to such an impactful organization. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is making a real difference in the lives of children, and I am excited to work alongside the dedicated team to further our mission.”
Sanders joined SHP’s Board of Directors on April 1, 2023, and was appointed as Vice-Chair on June 1, 2024.
SHP plans to build more than 70,000 beds in 2024 for children sleeping on the floor in communities across the country and to develop 50-60 new chapters to support this goal and serve more families and children in need.
About
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!® Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.
