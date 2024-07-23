2024 Flower Fair in Medellín: A Grand Cultural Celebration Welcoming Colombians Worldwide
The Fair will be held from the 2 to the 11 of August with artistic and cultural events with free admission. 48,000 visitors are expected.
We want all of you, no matter where you are, to feel the pride of being part of this beautiful city”MEDELLíN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Flower Fair in Medellín returns in style. It will begin with the inaugural concert in the Obelisk area, which is expected to be attended by more than 20,000 people. In addition, another 10 shows will be held on the artistic and musical stages with the artists Arelys Henao, El Combo de las Estrellas, Fernando González, Grupo Galé, El Binomio de Oro, Dálmata, among others.
— Federico Gutiérrez, Mayor of Medellín.
One of the novelties will be the parade of floats and comparsas Avenida Primavera: Calles, Ritmos y Flores, a tribute to the musical genres that have left a legacy to Medellín such as tropical, salsa, vallenato, popular and urban. This tour will be enjoyed on Wednesday, August 7, at 3:00 pm, on Regional Avenue -south north-, from Industriales to Plaza Mayor.
The Silleteros Parade will have six new places to complete 530 participants. The event will take place on Sunday, August 11 along Regional Avenue - south north -, starting at the Guayaquil Bridge (where the judging and awarding takes place) to Plaza Mayor. About 600,000 people are expected to attend.
“I want to invite all Colombians abroad to return to their homeland to live an unforgettable experience full of traditions and memories. Nothing more and nothing less than The Medellín Flower Fair. We want all of you, no matter where you are, to feel the pride of being part of this beautiful city.” Said Federico Gutiérrez, Mayor of Medellín.
For this edition, the Plazas de Flores in Ciudad del Río, Parque Norte and at the Juan Pablo II Airport will return and two new spaces will be added at the Miraflores field in Buenos Aires and at Parques del Río. In these places, visitors will live the entire experience with silleteros, troubadours, artists, inns, gastronomy, music, entrepreneurs, theater, storytelling and peasant markets, among others. Each Flower Plaza will be open for five days and there will always be three spaces at a time to decentralize the offer.
The program includes the three nights of trova with the semifinals and the final of the XX National Trova Festival of the City of Medellín, presentations by the Medellín Music Network at the Terminal del Norte to receive hundreds of visitors, Zona que Suena in the Parque Norte with proposals for children and families, the Sanalejo Market in its 50 years, and three Culture Parks in Plaza Botero, VillaHermosa and Parque Lleras.
This time the Night Cultural Park will return in Plaza Gardel, between August 4 and 8, with nights of Afro, Colombian, Tropical and Bolero music and a tribute to maestro Fruko in his 60 years of artistic life. In addition, the Calle de los Artistas will return with more than 30 street representatives in five tourist corridors: Pueblito Paisa, Junín, Carrera 70, Parque Lleras and Plaza Botero.
The Santa Elena Silleteritos Parade, the traditional La Feria a Ritmo de Bici bike ride, the La Floresta Silleteritos Parade, the Classic and Antique Cars Parade, the Chivas and Flores Parade, and the Dog and Pet Walk are other proposals that are part of the programming, which includes more than 200 private activities.
The entire programming can be consulted HERE and on the social networks of the Ministry of Citizen Culture @Cultura.med.
