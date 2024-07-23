Software Developer Kits Now Available Enabling Near No-Code API Integrations
Kinectify releases software developer kits (SDKs) in major programing languages enabling highly performant API integrations with a single command.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, a pioneering technology firm spearheading risk management innovation in gaming, announces the release of software developer kits (SDKs) in major programing languages.
Kinectify’s SDKs streamline integration by handling all API calls, eliminating the need for operators’ IT teams to write hundreds of lines of code. The SDKs are built for high-performance large data integrations leveraging best practices and patterns to ensure high-throughput, stateless, thread-safe integration, and provide a convenient user-interface with a built-in test mode for real-time validation. The SDKs are also fully supported by the same Kinectify engineering teams that maintain the APIs, ensuring a seamless experience for clients.
Today gaming operators have full technology roadmaps and limited time to integrate. Complex big-data integration for services like AML software can turn into time consuming projects that require extensive attention from engineering teams. Many times connecting to an API requires many iterations of hundreds of lines of code to performantly transfer millions or billions of data records annually. Kinectify’s SDKs simplify this process, making integration faster and more efficient.
In a recent survey, Kinectify found that AML software implementations take up to 24 months to complete. A large portion of this time is spent writing client code, testing authentication, and re-factoring code to performantly connect to the service provider’s API.
SDKs remove nearly all of this engineering work. Operators can now focus on gathering and formatting their data and then immediately connect to the Kinectify API with a single command line. The Kinectify SDK will alert the operator of most formatting or authentication errors in real-time reducing the need for implementation meetings.
“We are thrilled to provide this service to clients enabling them to more immediately connect to our APIs with virtually no-code,” said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. “We will continue to explore efficient ways for operators to integrate Kinectify reducing their IT burden to onboard our services.”
ABOUT KINECTIFY
Kinectify is an intelligence and risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada. Kinectify's modern AML and Responsible Gaming platform empowers clients to efficiently manage risk with real-time intelligence so they can focus on growing their businesses instead of being bogged down by compliance. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.
