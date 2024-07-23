Gov. Justice, Cleveland-Cliffs announce $150M investment to reopen Weirton operation

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice and Cleveland-Cliffs today announced a $150 million investment to reopen the recently idled plant in Weirton. This investment will lead to an anticipated 600 USW-represented jobs in Brooke and Hancock counties. The plant, which closed in February, is now being repurposed to produce steel for electric grid transformers. "Today is a monumental day for Weirton and the Northern Panhandle. We were never going to sit on the sidelines and watch these jobs disappear. After we announced the closure of the facility in February, we immediately mobilized an Economic Development Task Force and a Workforce WV Quick Response Team to support those affected. Now, just a few months later, we've forged a new deal that positions West Virginia at the forefront of strengthening our nation's grid. I extend my deepest appreciation to Lourenco Goncalves and the entire Cleveland-Cliffs team for ensuring the continuation of this operation, which will bring 600 jobs back to the area. We turned a really tough situation into a great outcome, and I'm proud to say this is how we do things in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “In addition to saving these important jobs, this deal shows our commitment to energy independence. By making these high-demand transformers right here, we're cutting down on our need for energy from other countries and making our grid stronger. Just as important, this not only helps keep our current mining jobs but will also create new ones in our state. Plus, it helps us build new relationships with businesses, giving them the reliable energy they need to grow. This is a big win for West Virginia and our country's energy future." At the announcement of the plant’s closing earlier this year, Gov. Justice immediately deployed an Economic Development Task Force and a Workforce WV Quick Response Team. These teams worked tirelessly to identify and attract a new business solution to the facility and connect affected workers with new opportunities while providing personalized training and certification programs to equip workers with the latest skills. “Distribution transformers are critical to the maintenance, expansion, and decarbonization of America’s electric grid,” Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said in a release distributed this morning. “These transformers are in short supply, and that shortage stifles economic growth across the country. Our vision for Weirton is to develop a center of excellence for transformer manufacturing that will provide good-paying, middle-class jobs to skilled Steelworkers and service our country’s electrical infrastructure needs. The former Weirton site offers significant growth opportunity, with the needed infrastructure and a world-class, highly-trained workforce ready to be deployed. We thank Governor Justice for helping to advance this critical project and the Governor’s West Virginia Department of Economic Development for extending a forgivable loan of $50 million in support of our investment. I would also like to express appreciation to our Weirton host community and numerous elected officials from the region for their ongoing support of Cleveland-Cliffs.” The total capital investment is $150 million, with $50 million granted by the State of West Virginia to Cleveland-Cliffs, approved earlier this morning by the West Virginia Economic Development Authority, which is chaired by the Governor.