Timeline Design + Build Celebrates 34 Years of Excellence in Custom Homes, Rebuilds, and Remodels
Matthew, alongside his son Rylan, continues to lead the company with a steadfast commitment to integrity and client satisfaction.SARATOGA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timeline Design + Build proudly announces its 34th anniversary, marking over three decades of dedication to crafting dream homes for homeowners along the Peninsula. Since its first year in business in 1990, founder Matthew Harrigan has nurtured and expanded the company, leveraging his extensive engineering education in residential design and build. Despite the industry’s historic ups and downs, Timeline Design + Build has remained resilient due to its unwavering passion for building, commitment to creating one-of-a-kind homes without compromising on quality, and adherence to sound business practices.
Today, Matthew, alongside his son Rylan, continues to lead the company with a steadfast commitment to integrity and client satisfaction. They are proud of their team, their philosophy, and their heritage, and they continue to be a trusted partner in the home design and building industry.
A Legacy of Passion and Innovation:
Matthew Harrigan's journey in building and design began at a young age. Encouraged by his family, he would spend hours as a child nailing wood blocks together, cultivating a natural affinity for construction. This passion grew as he explored wood shop, auto shop, and metal shop classes in middle school, and continued into high school. “While the other guys were cutting out wooden ducks, I was creating furniture,” he recalls.
Matthew's passion for building extended beyond school projects. At age 15, he set up a wood shop in his family's garage and began selling various types of furniture including custom dressers, cabinets, and entertainment centers. He advertised his services in the Los Altos Town Crier and secured clients from the local community. One of his first and most memorable projects was an entertainment center for a client named Larry. Though Matthew charged $250 for the project, the materials costed $400, prompting him to take on additional projects to cover the costs. The finished entertainment center impressed Larry and provided Matthew with a valuable learning experience and a source of pride at a young age.
"Sometimes you choose your career and sometimes your career chooses you. In my case, this career chose me," says Matthew Harrigan, reflecting on the journey that began with a childhood passion for building and evolved into a thriving business. Under his leadership, the company has remained true to its core values: integrity, collaboration, rigor, continuous improvement, and proactiveness.
Client Testimonials and Lasting Relationships:
Timeline Design + Build has left a lasting impression on many of its clients. Here’s a review from a client who worked with Timeline on a custom home project:
“Throughout the entire project, everyone we dealt with at Timeline was a consummate professional, using their expertise and experience to help guide us - never with any pressure or judgement, towards realizing a fully-updated custom home of our dreams. We could not have asked for a better partner to help us design and build our forever home, and we could not have imagined, at the start, how amazing it would turn out to be. We would heartily recommend Timeline for anyone wanting to know that their project will be executed well, with great folks, and to the highest standards of quality.”
Such testimonials highlight Timeline’s ability to work with the client to deeply understand their vision in order to build them the forever home of their dreams. As Timeline Design + Build celebrates this milestone, they remain dedicated to their mission of partnering with homeowners to create beautiful, functional, modern homes.
Looking Ahead of Time(line Design + Build):
Timeline Design + Build has exciting plans for the year ahead. A key focus moving forward is to further emphasize and highlight the exceptional services offered by their design studio. The team believes that building a custom home, undertaking a rebuild, or executing a remodel goes beyond simply following a set of plans. It begins with understanding their clients, capturing their vision for a home that is uniquely their own, and leveraging their collective expertise and meticulous attention to detail to bring that vision to life. The design studio is committed to creating bespoke, timeless designs that perfectly align with each homeowner's evolving lifestyle.
With over 130 completed projects, Timeline Design + Build has made a significant impact on many of its clients and communities throughout Atherton, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Portola Valley, and Woodside. Matthew and Rylan Harrigan, along with their talented team, look forward to continuing their legacy of excellence and innovation in the years to come.
Rylan Harrigan
Timeline Design+Build
+1 408-438-2602
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other