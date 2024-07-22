For Immediate Release: July 22, 2024

Alburgh Mosquito Pool Tests Positive for West Nile Virus

First Pool of Mosquitoes to Test Positive during 2024 Surveillance Season

WATERBURY, VT — Mosquitoes collected in Alburgh as part of the state’s disease surveillance efforts have tested positive for West Nile virus. This is the first detection of the virus in Vermont this year. There have been no human or animal cases this season, but Health officials are encouraging people in Vermont to protect themselves from mosquito bites and the potentially dangerous diseases they can spread.

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, and the species that carry the virus have historically been found throughout the state. Since 2002, there have been 17 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Vermont.

While most people who are infected do not get sick from the virus, it can lead to serious illnesses, such as inflammation of the brain, called encephalitis. Symptoms of illness can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. People aged 50 years and older are at highest risk. Anyone who has symptoms should contact their health care provider.

Each year the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets collects mosquitoes throughout Vermont, which are then tested at the State Public Health Laboratory. A mosquito sample pool is a group of 1 to 50 mosquitoes of the same species, collected at the same trap location on the same date. As of July 18, more than 38,200 mosquitoes have been collected this year.

Monitoring for Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus

The Department of Health is also closely monitoring for the more deadly Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus. No mosquito pools have tested positive this year, however, after eight years with no detections, EEE virus was detected in 2023 in northwestern Vermont. The last confirmed human cases of EEE were in 2012 and resulted in the deaths of two people.

Most people infected with EEE virus may have no or mild symptoms. While rare, EEE can result in severe illness and is fatal in about one-third of people who develop severe EEE disease. People who have symptoms, such as fever, chills, fatigue, and joint and body aches, should contact their health care provider as soon as they feel sick.

Mosquitoes breed and grow in standing water, and the recent storms and flooding may result in an increase in the number of mosquitoes and potential risk for disease. You can eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water around homes from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, and other containers. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their side when not being used.

The best way to protect yourself and family is to prevent mosquito bites.

The Health Department offers these simple and effective tips:

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors.

Limit your time outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are more likely to bite.

Use insect repellent labeled as effective against mosquitoes. The EPA has a tool to help find the right repellent for you. These can also protect you from tick bites.

Get rid of standing water.

Cover strollers and outdoor playpens with mosquito netting.

Fix holes in screens and make sure they are tightly attached to doors and windows.

Horse owners should consult their veterinarians and make sure their animals are up to date on vaccinations for West Nile virus, EEE, and other diseases spread by infected insects or ticks. Horses cannot spread West Nile virus or EEE to humans or other horses, but the virus can cause neurologic disease and death in unvaccinated animals. Unvaccinated horses died from West Nile virus in 2018 and from EEE in 2023.

Learn more about mosquitoes, the diseases they spread, and how to prevent bites – Visit HealthVermont.gov/Mosquito.

Translated Information – Print, video and audio resources are translated into many of the languages used in Vermont. Visit HealthVermont.gov/Translations for searchable tables of documents in each of the nine languages – including about preventing illness, healthy homes, and staying safe and healthy during extreme events like storms, power outages, hurricanes, and flooding.

